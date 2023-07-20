Avail Medsystems Announces Participation Throughout the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) Annual Meeting

News provided by

Avail Medsystems Inc

20 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

  -       Presentations and panel discussions to focus on the role that Avail and telepresence will play in surgical education, evolving digital operating room technology, and the future of surgical robotics
  -     Avail CEO Daniel Hawkins and Dr. Frederic Moll, the "father of robotic surgery," will discuss building the robotic ecosystem during a moderated lunch

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avail Medsystems, the digital hub of the operating room (OR) enabling the MedTech and healthcare industries to work smarter together to advance patient care, today announced it will participate as a platinum partner in the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) Annual Meeting to be held July 24-26, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia.

"The surgical robotics industry has grown tremendously since its inception, and I believe we are only at the cusp of what's possible," said Daniel Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, Avail Medsystems. "I look forward to speaking about the current and future capabilities of telepresence and its role in the robotic ecosystem, and it's an honor to once more share the stage with Dr. Fred Moll."

Daniel Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Avail Medsystems, has been invited to participate in the following presentations and panel discussions.  

Monday, July 24, 2023
Avail Keynote, presented by Daniel Hawkins, CEO

  • Title: The OR Digital Hub: Building an Ecosystem Around the Robot
  • Time: 12:20-12:35 PM AEST*

Avail Lunch Presentation and Discussion

  • Title: An Ecosystem Built on Telepresence: How Industry and Healthcare Will Work Together to Maximize the Future of Surgical Robotics
  • Presenters: Daniel Hawkins, CEO of Avail Medsystems and Dr. Frederic Moll, Founder of Intuitive Surgical
  • Moderators: David Albala, MD, Chief of Urology, Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY, and Ray Leveillee, MD, Director, Bethesda Center for Advanced Robotics and Urologic Care
  • Time: 1 PM AEST*

Plenary II, Session I – Panel Participation

  • Title: The Future of Surgery: Robotics, Surgical AI and Advanced Imaging

Session II – Panel Participation

  • Title: Advanced Artificial Intelligence, Telepresence, Surgical Simulation, and Augmented Reality: Its Role in Surgical Education and Optimizing Outcomes

Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Course 1 | Topic I: Idea Generation and Funding

  • Course Title: Innovation and Invention Forum: Taking an Idea Thru Fundraising, IDE, FDA Approval to Market
  • Course Time: 2:00-4:00 PM AEST*

Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Course 3 | Surgical Education and Telepresence

  • Course Title: How Collecting Real-Time Surgical Data Will Guide the Future of Surgery
  • Presenting Topic: Building a Remote Network to Change the Way You Connect, Consult and Collaborate
  • Course Time: 2:00-4:00 PM AEST*

*Times subject to change. Check the SRS 2023 website for the latest schedule updates.

About Avail Medsystems 
Avail enables the MedTech industry and healthcare providers to work together more often and more efficiently, harnessing expertise and technology in and out of the OR to accelerate the innovation, adoption, and reach of tools and techniques to improve patient care. Avail does this by placing a consistent, mobile, hardware platform with integrated software into operating rooms, audibly and visually connecting remote participants and serving as the hub for advanced digital capabilities including AI and machine learning, in a secure cloud-based digital telepresence network. Today, 50 MedTech organizations have contracted with Avail to rethink commercial models, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance the reach and timeliness of collaboration. Avail was founded in 2017 by MedTech veterans with a vision to leverage Silicon Valley technology expertise to evolve the industry and enable MedTech and healthcare to deliver the best care possible.

SOURCE Avail Medsystems Inc

Also from this source

Avail Medsystems as Keynote at the LSI USA 2023 Emerging Medtech Summit

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.