Avail Medsystems Appoints Ryan Magnes as President

"We started Avail to address a range of structural challenges that have emerged alongside the enormous changes in the healthcare and medical device industries over the last decade. These challenges directly impact access to clinical collaboration and the ability of the medical device industry to meet the evolving and expanding needs of providers at a time when technology advancements require higher levels of connectivity and industry support. Our Software as a Service (SaaS) based platform is built to address these challenges offering transformational opportunities and benefits within the healthcare industry. As we scale, we recognize focus and expertise, particularly in the area of SaaS, will be key to our continued growth," Mr. Hawkins said. "Ryan brings a wealth of relevant expertise to Avail, and we are excited to work with him as he implements compelling and impactful strategies to expand access to our platform to a full range of providers and medical device companies."

A leader with 25 years of commercial and healthcare industry experience, Mr. Magnes most recently ran Global Go-to-Market Strategy for Varian Multi-Disciplinary Oncology, a Siemens Healthineers company, offering Oncology-as-a-Service programs that bundle human and technical resources to support radiation oncology providers. Before that, he was Executive Vice President of Growth and Innovation at Medfusion, a patient-focused electronic health records and patient portal company, and Regional Vice President of Enterprise Sales for Waystar/Zirmed, a cloud-based revenue cycle management, SaaS platform for healthcare. He spent ten formative years at GE Healthcare in leadership and direct contributor roles.

"I am honored to work with the talented and forward-thinking team at Avail. I'm excited about the future, and the work we are doing to change the way the $200 billion medical device industry has operated for nearly 50 years," Mr. Magnes said. "We expect to deliver meaningful operational efficiencies, and enable expanded access for healthcare and medical device partners, by providing procedure-room collaboration available anywhere, anytime, at the click of a button."

In May 2021, Avail announced its move from a business incubator into a larger headquarters which was spawned by 200% single-year growth, a $100 million Series B funding round, the expansion of contracts with medical device industry partners, and the release of five software updates within six months.

Avail's fully integrated audio/visual telepresence hardware and software system includes a mobile console featuring two high-definition, 30x-zoom cameras, a large display monitor, and plug-ins for procedural imaging sources. Through a web-based application, remote viewers can control camera views from the procedure room, observe imaging, and communicate with the broadcasting practitioner via two-way audio and by making annotations visible on the procedure-room display. The Avail Member portal, accessible via login on Avail.io, allows users to collaborate, manage schedules, and update availability in real time.

About Avail Medsystems

Avail Medsystems is a pioneering healthcare technology company. Its product, the Avail System, is designed to seamlessly connect interventionalists and surgeons to remote experts, physicians, and device industry representatives to facilitate collaboration during medical procedures. Avail's immersive hardware and software platform enables instant, HIPAA-HITECH protected, two-way audio/visual communication with high-definition video and surgical imaging views and telestration capabilities. Avail offers a SaaS-based pricing model, without a capital equipment purchase, and includes a comprehensive approach to service and support. For more information about Avail Medsystems, visit Avail.io and follow us on Twitter,Facebook, Instagram andLinkedIn.

