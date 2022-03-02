Avail Medsystems Selected As A Featured Innovator at LSI 2022 Medtech Investor Summit

The event has become an annual showcase for the future of life science technologies as well as the latest in market intelligence. Over 150 presenting Medtech startup companies and over 100 investors will convene at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, CA. Having reached capacity the event is extending virtual badges for attendance.

Avail's vision is to develop technologies that bring the world's clinical expertise to every procedure room for the benefit of the patient.

"The strategics and investors that attend our meetings are looking for quality deal-flow and cutting edge innovators, like Avail " shared LSI CEO and Founder Scott Pantel.

"LSI brings together a unique and diverse combination of med-tech thought leaders and investors. It is a far-reaching, thought-provoking meeting that affords numerous opportunities to interact with attendees. This year is particularly interesting for Avail as the surgical telepresence market we are creating continues to accelerate" shared Avail CEO Daniel Hawkins.

Avail has been growing fast since 2017 as more physicians, hospitals, and medical device companies are now using its platform to collaborate, regardless of physical presence.

"We look forward to seeing both current and future customers, and sharing perspective on how medical device sales, marketing and medical education are evolving to include and, in many respects, rely upon the Avail Network. We are looking forward to a great conference" explained Hawkins.

About Avail Medsystems

Avail Medsystems is a pioneering healthcare technology company based in Silicon Valley. Its product, the Avail surgical telepresence platform, is designed to seamlessly connect physicians and care teams to remote experts and device industry representatives to facilitate collaboration during medical procedures. Avail's complete hardware and software system enables instant, HIPAA-HITECH protected, two-way audio/visual communication with high-definition video and surgical imaging views and telestration capabilities. Avail offers a SaaS-based pricing model without a capital equipment purchase and includes a comprehensive approach to service and support. For more information about Avail Medsystems, visit Avail.io and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About LSI USA '22 Emerging Medtech Summit

Held annually in Southern California, the Emerging Medtech Summit brings together the industry's most innovative startups, active investors, and strategic buyers so they can connect, collaborate and build the future of healthcare. Learn more at https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com/medtech-summit-2022 .

About Life Science Intelligence (LSI)

LSI is a market intelligence & consulting company focused on covering the global medtech and healthtech markets. We help healthcare executives make more informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and the competitive landscape. https://www.lifesciencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Life Science Intelligence