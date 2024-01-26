AVAIL NAMED ONE OF THE BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN NEW YORK

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avail NYC is honored to be named one of the Best Companies to Work for in New York 2023 by The New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management, Best Companies Group, and Rochester Business Journal.

The award rankings are decided based on two separate categories. The first, worth 25% of a company's score, evaluates each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second category, worth 75% of the score, is an employee survey to measure employee experience.

When Avail's staff completed the anonymous survey, 95% of employees agreed that Avail's concern for staff was commensurate with its concern for its mission.

"One of our core values is 'who you are matters more than what you do,'" said CEO Chris Whitford. "That's why it means so much to me to hear that our staff feels cared for, celebrated and understood. We could not complete our mission without the support of our staff."

Employees described Avail's work culture as inspiring, supportive, healthy, encouraging, and transformative.

"The 2023 Best Companies to Work for in New York know that the people in their organizations are the key to their success. The companies foster a positive environment for innovative teams to thrive," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media, which owns Rochester Business Journal.

At the heart of Avail is the desire to allow people to grow, find resilience, and feel connected to community. Those values are reflected in the benefits they offer their employees.

Avail's benefits include full or partial paid parental leave for the birth or adoption of a child and adoption assistance, unlimited sick time, flexible in-office and remote schedules, a chaplain available to all staff, and an onsite peace room for staff to reflect and recharge. Avail also hosts quarterly 3-day staff retreats for in-person team building.

Since opening its doors in 1996, Avail has empowered over 12,000 people facing unexpected pregnancies or past abortion experiences by offering non-political, non-medical, compassionate, and confidential advocacy and support. Avail provides a safe place for clients to make their own decisions, build healthy relationships, and pursue resilience to face their futures with hope. Visit www.avail.contact for more information.

The New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management promotes the education/professional development of members in New York State through support of SHRM services. The organization also creates value for and serves the interests of SHRM members and promotes the progress and presence of SHRM to the human resources community in New York State through programs, conferences, and other activities. For more information, visit nys.shrm.org.

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. Best Companies Group is an independent research firm that ranks companies based on established research methodology. The surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention. For more information, visit bestcompaniesgroup.com.

The Rochester Business Journal has served as the leading source of business news and information in Rochester, N.Y., for 36 years. In addition to its website, RBJ.net, and weekly print publication, the Rochester Business Journal publishes more than 25 special products a year, hosts 11 annual events to recognize excellence and provide leadership opportunities, facilitates virtual panel discussions on current topics and trends, and its Digital Marketing Solutions helps customers with social media, SEO and more. The Rochester Business Journal and its sister publication, The Daily Record, which covers law and real estate in Western New York, are part of BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of B2B information, research, events, and marketing solutions across more than 25 U.S. markets and industries.

