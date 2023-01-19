Available for iOS Devices, FoodNoms 2 Makes Food Tracking Easy and Fun; Featuring Sync with Apple Health and Smart Devices, Rivaling Competitors with Zero Ads

FoodNoms Updates its App with Custom Meals, Favorites, Nutrition Goals, Encrypted Data Syncing and more…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today FoodNoms announces the release of the highly anticipated FoodNoms version 2 food tracking application. Currently available for all iOS devices, FoodNoms makes food tracking an easy and focused experience.

Focused on food tracking, app updates include syncing with Apple Health and Smart Devices to make nutrition monitoring a seamless user experience. FoodNoms 2 also boasts:

FoodNoms in App Store FoodNoms: A better nutrition tracker

Updated Easy-to-Navigate Interface - An update to the user interface and home widgets, navigating FoodNoms is now easier than ever.

- An update to the user interface and home widgets, navigating FoodNoms is now easier than ever. Custom Meals - Users can configure custom meal types to organize your food log and make it easier to log repeated meals.

Users can configure custom meal types to organize your food log and make it easier to log repeated meals. New "Favorites" Bar - Save your favorite foods, recipes, and meals with custom icons for quick-and-easy logging.

Save your favorite foods, recipes, and meals with custom icons for quick-and-easy logging. Starter Nutrition Suggestions - Set goals for healthy consumption of macros, fiber, saturated fat, sodium, water, and more. These recommendations are based on published dietary guidelines from the USDA, HHS, and CDC.

Set goals for healthy consumption of macros, fiber, saturated fat, sodium, water, and more. These recommendations are based on published dietary guidelines from the USDA, HHS, and CDC. Powerful Goal Tracking - Track your calories with an automatically adjusting goal based on your body profile and energy data from Apple Health. Set percentage-based goals for your macros.

Track your calories with an automatically adjusting goal based on your body profile and energy data from Apple Health. Set percentage-based goals for your macros. Smart sync - Sync up with a number of supported smart devices including your Apple Watch and smart water bottles.

With security and privacy at the top of its list, the FoodNoms 2 automatically encrypts your food log, library, meal types, and goals before uploading to iCloud, keeping what you eat and log private and secure.

Early reviewers and fans of the App have already weighed in on FoodNoms 2.

Chance Miller from 9to5Mac says: "FoodNoms is leaps and bounds better than other nutrition tracking apps on the App Store. Not only are the design and features better, but FoodNoms also does nutrition and food tracking in a way that's healthy, customizable, and focused on a broad range of goals and benefits."

FoodNoms 2 is available on the Apple App Store for FREE. Features including custom meal types, the favorites bar, and Apple Health syncing require the FoodNoms Plus subscription for $4.99/month or $29.99/year. You can get $10 off the annual plan for a limited time.

Media Contact:

Ronjini Joshua

949.295.9779

[email protected]

SOURCE FoodNoms