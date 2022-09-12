Available Now: Dreamland Baby™ x The World of Peter Rabbit™

Cutting-Edge Meets Classic with Dreamland Baby's First-Ever Design Collaboration for Babies and Children to Enjoy

DANVILLE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its innovative line of weighted sleep sacks and blankets for babies and toddlers, Dreamland Baby ™ today announced its first-ever licensed collection with The World of Peter Rabbit™ during the 120th anniversary year of this iconic and much-loved children's character. The collection has been launched under license from Penguin Ventures (the licensing team at Penguin Random House Children's) on behalf of brand owner Frederick Warne & Co.

Enabling parents to design baby's full nursery, the Dreamland Baby x The World of Peter Rabbit Collection includes:

Dream Weighted Swaddle: $89

Dream Weighted Sleep Sack: $89

Dream Weighted Transition Swaddle: $89

Dream Pajamas: $30

Dream Fitted Crib Sheet: $36

And for those - like us - who never outgrew Beatrix Potter's famous stories, Dreamland Baby x The World of Peter Rabbit has the Dream Weighted Blanket ($99) for kids ages 3-8. The company will also offer gift sets that include a classic Peter Rabbit board book.

"Beatrix Potter first introduced wide-eyed children to Peter Rabbit in the early 1900s. And since then, the iconic brand has become a mainstay in children's nursery decor and nighttime routines," says Tara Williams, Founder and CEO, Dreamland Baby. "We are excited to mix the modern and the traditional and offer parents our innovative weighted products (and more) in these classic prints."

Lindsay Pearl, Head of International Licensing at Penguin Ventures (part of Penguin Random House Children's) said: "We are delighted to have signed Dreamland Baby in this exciting new collaboration for The World of Peter Rabbit. Their innovative sleep products are designed to meet the needs of new parents, offering a solution-first approach in their execution and will bring Peter Rabbit to a new generation of little bunnies. A brilliant new addition to our Peter Rabbit offering in North America during the birthday year."

Developed in partnership with pediatricians, NICU nurses and certified sleep consultants, Dreamland Baby's CoverCalm™ Technology evenly distributes weight from shoulder to toe, harnessing the power of deep touch stimulation. This gentle weight helps babies feel calm, fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. The weight is 10% or less of baby's weight and does not restrict movement allowing baby to roll, sit up, stand up, anything they could do in a non-weighted sleep sack. The International Hip Dysplasia Institute acknowledges the Dreamland Baby Weighted Swaddle as a "hip-healthy" product when used as directed.

A recent survey of more than 500 customers found that Dreamland Baby's wearable weighted blankets are a game changer for sleep-deprived parents. The survey found that 100 percent of parents received an additional 30 minutes to four hours of sleep a night! Full data can be found here .

The Dreamland Baby x The World of Peter Rabbit Collection is now available online at www.dreamlandbabyco.com and at select retailers including Target, Nordstrom and Babylist.

About Dreamland Baby™:

Dreamland Baby™ was founded in 2018 when founder Tara Williams could not find a weighted blanket her 6-month-old son could wear safely. Her solution, a doctor-approved, evenly weighted wearable sleep sack. After making a deal with Lori Greiner on Shark Tank, Tara's weighted sleep solutions are now helping more than half a million babies (and their families) worldwide to get the sleep they need! To learn more about Dreamland Baby, please visit www.dreamlandbabyco.com or follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , YouTube , and Pinterest .

About The World of Peter Rabbit™ and Beatrix Potter

The Tale of Peter Rabbit is one of the world's best-loved children's books and was created by author and illustrator, Beatrix Potter in 1902. The story has never been out of print since it was first published by Frederick Warne & Co. (today an imprint of Penguin Random House Children's) and has sold in excess of 45 million copies globally. Today over 2 million of her 'little books' are sold globally every year, whilst Peter Rabbit has appeared on books and merchandise in more than 110 countries throughout the world.

In 2022 Penguin Random House Children's will celebrate Peter Rabbit's 120th birthday with a series of commemorative publishing, merchandise, experiential activity and high-profile partnerships, ensuring that the adventures of Peter Rabbit continue to be enjoyed by a new generation of families.

PETER RABBIT™ © Frederick Warne & Co. 2022. PETER RABBIT and BEATRIX POTTER are trademarks of Frederick Warne & Co., a Penguin Random House Company. All rights reserved.

