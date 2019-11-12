Available Now in Print- Zagat 2020 New York City Restaurants: Special 40th Anniversary Edition

NEW YORK, Nov. 12. 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zagat officially released the 2020 New York City Restaurants: Special 40th Anniversary Edition guidebook. The book, which features more than 1,400 restaurant reviews, a retrospective of dining in New York City during the 80s, 90s, 00s, and 10s, and a foreword by restaurateur and best-selling author Danny Meyer, is available for purchase via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Indie Bound , book stores and other retail establishments where books are sold.

Manhattan's Le Bernardin received the top rating for Food and was the Most Popular restaurant in this year's book, as determined by survey participants. This year's survey placed the following New York City restaurants as best-in-class for each of Zagat's signature rating categories of Food, Service, and Decor:











Food: Le Bernardin

Service: Daniel

Decor: Majorelle











The Zagat 2020 New York City Restaurants Guide is driven by more than 200,000 ratings and reviews from New York City restaurant goers who participated in a web-based survey launched by the brand in April 2019.

This year's book features a return to Zagat's classic style, featuring the brand's original bold, white logo, burgundy coloring, and 30-point rating system. Each review in the book is created specifically from commentary shared by participants in this year's survey. The book features more than 350 pages of New York City restaurant intel and was edited by Nell Potter, John Rambow, and Hillary Reinsberg, with coordination support by Katie Cohen.

The 2020 book marks the first time that the legendary restaurant review platform has printed its iconic paperback guide since 2016, and the first time it's been printed by restaurant discovery platform The Infatuation , which acquired the brand from Google in 2018.

This Zagat 2020 New York City Restaurants Guide By The Numbers

More than 1,400 New York City restaurants reviewed.

restaurants reviewed. The reviews represent 105 neighborhoods across New York City's five boroughs.

five boroughs. The reviews were compiled based on more than 200,000 ratings and reviews.

More than 190 restaurant rating indexes (best by cuisine, location, and special features).

The book covers 57 different cuisines.

"From the moment we acquired Zagat we knew we wanted to bring the book back to print. The brand's 40th anniversary seemed like a perfect opportunity to celebrate Zagat's rich history, while also looking forward to the future," said Chris Stang, co-founder, The Infatuation, and chief executive officer, Zagat. "This is the first of many exciting moments related to the relaunch of Zagat coming over the next year and into the company's bright future."

In celebration of today's launch, Zagat will host two distinct events at New York City's Gramercy Tavern, which includes a lunch featuring a conversation between Chris Stang and Danny Meyer. The evening event will feature a special toast to the brand's founders, Tim and Nina Zagat for their decades of accomplishment. Tickets for the events are available via Resy (subject to availability).The events are presented by American Express and the Global Dining Collection , and in partnership with Champagne Perrier-Jouët and Tequila Don Julio .

Moving forward, The Infatuation plans to rebuild Zagat's digital platform to extend the brand's global reach through user-generated restaurant reviews. The relaunched Zagat platform is slated to debut in the summer of 2020 and will allow diners to rate and review restaurants effectively and responsibly, a nod to Zagat's crowd-sourced roots that leverages significant credibility and user trust in the restaurant discovery space.

For more information about the company, visit Zagat online , via the Zagat app on your smartphone , or social media platforms including Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About The Infatuation

Founded in 2009 in New York City by longtime music industry executives Chris Stang and Andrew Steinthal, The Infatuation has developed into one of the most innovative restaurant discovery platforms in the world. The company now covers more than three dozen global cities with a new unique approach to creating and delivering restaurant reviews and guides via its prolific web and social media presence, useful mobile apps, large and influential email newsletter, and its popular SMS-based recommendation platform, Text Rex. The company also hosts and produces more than 50 community events annually, including its large-scale food festival, EEEEEATSCON. In March of 2018, The Infatuation acquired legendary restaurant review brand, Zagat.

