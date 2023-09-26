AVAILABLE NOW: "The Bucket Plan: Protecting and Growing Your Assets for a Worry-Free Retirement" Audiobook

With newly updated content for 2023, the highly anticipated audiobook became an Amazon instant best-seller during pre-order

CLEVELAND, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason L Smith, a nationally recognized speaker, financial planner, author, coach, and entrepreneur, announces the release of the new audiobook version of his best-selling book "The Bucket Plan: Protecting and Growing Your Assets for a Worry-Free Retirement," now available for purchase on all major audiobook platforms, including Audible. With newly updated content for 2023, the audiobook and revised print edition provide some of the latest strategies to strategically position assets to help mitigate the impact of financial risks and dangers that can often occur unexpectedly in retirement.

The release of this highly anticipated audiobook, which achieved instant best-seller status on Amazon during its pre-order period, comes on the heels of the first edition print version being named to U.S. News and World Report's list of The Best Retirement Planning Books for 2023. It was the only book on the list that describes a financial planning process.

"In 2017, when I first authored this book, I was inspired to share the true-life story of The Bucket Plan and the impact it had on my clients' family. The book illustrates the significant impact proactive planning can have, not only on the success of one's financial future but also on the peace of mind it can bring to their spouse and family when an unexpected death or disability occurs," said Smith. "To achieve an instant-best seller status already is a testament to how invaluable and in-demand this information is. I am thrilled to expand access to this content by launching an audiobook version, providing families worldwide with the education and tools to construct an even more successful financial future."

"The Bucket Plan: Protecting and Growing your Assets for a Worry-Free Retirement" is based on a true story with retirement planning explained through the eyes of Jerry and Irene. It is designed to educate current and future retirees on a simple yet structured approach to minimize and possibly even eliminate certain risks in retirement, showing readers it is possible to enjoy their golden years with less worry about the stock market and interest rate volatility or the potentially devastating hazard of sequence of returns risk. During its launch in 2017, the book also achieved best-seller status in both the Retirement Planning and Wealth Management categories on Amazon. The newly updated content for the 2023 version includes:

Insight on the increased RMD age that was ushered in by the SECURE Act 2.0

Added the Concerns & Priorities Worksheet as a step to identify factors holding someone back from their retirement goals

Revised the Cash Flow Assessment step to include Budgeter and Income Gap Assessment tools to determine any gap or surplus in retirement

Updated documents and images throughout the book to reflect the latest Bucket Plan tools

"In an ever-evolving financial landscape, the relevance of this audiobook resonates more powerfully than ever before," added Smith. "This year's accolade from U.S. News and World Report underscores the enduring value of this work, and as we continue to navigate an era marked by economic shifts, market volatilities, and regulatory changes, this content remains an indispensable guide, helping Americans across the country take on retirement planning with confidence."

The audiobook version of "The Bucket Plan: Protecting and Growing Your Assets for a Worry-Free Retirement" is now available for purchase through Audible. For more information, visit TheBucketPlanBook.com .

About the Book

"The Bucket Plan: Protecting and Growing Your Assets for a Worry-Free Retirement" provides a unique perspective on how to plan for a financially secure retirement, as told through a real-life story of a couple navigating their own retirement plans. The Bucket Plan® planning process is a three-bucket philosophy that works to compartmentalize money into the now, soon, and later years of retirement and create a plan to provide a reliable and steady income for what could be a 30-year retirement or more. Families from all financial backgrounds and experiences can benefit from this practical approach to mitigating market, interest rate and sequence of returns risks while hedging against inflation while working to achieve both security and growth of their retirement savings.

About the Author

Jason L Smith is a nationally recognized speaker, financial planner, best-selling author, coach, and entrepreneur. As a second-generation advisor, he founded his holistic wealth management practice, JL Smith, in 1995 to provide clients with holistic financial planning services that align investments, insurance, taxes, and estate planning into one comprehensive, coordinated plan. With the overriding goal of improving the lives of American families through holistic financial planning, Jason founded Clarity 2 Prosperity, a financial training, coaching and IP development organization to train and mentor other financial advisors, where he currently serves as founder and CEO. Jason's Bucket Plan philosophy inspired a children's book designed to teach kids responsible spending, saving, and earning principles, "Days Can Be Sunny for Bunnies and Money." In 2015, Jason was recognized as one of InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40, and has been named to Crain's Notable Wealth Managers list. He is often cited in industry and national media, and he's been featured on television discussing the importance of providing holistic financial services.

* Comparative assessments and other editorial opinions are those of U.S. News and have not been previously reviewed, approved or endorsed by any other entities. Jason L Smith and/or C2P did not pay for this recognition or to be a part of the assessment.

