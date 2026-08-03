Available: The two spectacular East Texas ranches near growing Dallas-Fort Worth that offer more than homes, land and luxuries: They offer adventure, peace and perspective

DALLAS, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning TT Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty in North Texas is proud to offer two large and luxurious ranches in East Texas, each a highly unique opportunity.

For sale: Two large and luxurious ranches in East Texas that don’t just offer homes, land and luxuries: They offer adventure, peace and perspective. In Henderson County, the nearly 600-acre Eagle Lake Ranch is offered for $9,751,500. In Anderson County, the nearly 950-acre White Rock Ranch is offered for $14,160,000. Both are represented by the award-winning TT Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty in North Texas. For sale: Two large and luxurious ranches in East Texas that don’t just offer homes, land and luxuries: They offer adventure, peace and perspective. In Henderson County, the nearly 600-acre Eagle Lake Ranch is offered for $9,751,500. In Anderson County, the nearly 950-acre White Rock Ranch is offered for $14,160,000. Both are represented by the award-winning TT Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty in North Texas.

Escapist living reaches a rare level of drama at Eagle Lake Ranch, a 591+/- acre retreat about 90 miles southeast of Dallas, where nearly 200 feet of elevation change creates sweeping vistas seldom found in the region. Centered on a spectacular 32-acre lake, the property spans wooded ridges, mature hardwoods, towering pines and open pastures, capturing the feel of a secluded mountain escape within easy reach of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. A second lake, abundant wildlife and thoughtfully managed habitat make the ranch exceptional for fishing, hunting and year-round recreation, with bald eagles, white-tailed deer, waterfowl and other native species thriving throughout. At its heart is a 5,145-square-foot, brick-and-stone residence designed for gathering family and friends, complemented by established ranch infrastructure. Elevated homesites with panoramic views offer future possibilities, while the ranch's dramatic topography, abundant water and natural beauty create an unforgettable setting. In Henderson County, Eagle Lake Ranch is offered for $9,751,500.

Just outside Palestine, about two hours southeast from Dallas-Fort Worth, White Rock Ranch spans 944+/- acres defined by one of the most impressive private lakes in East Texas — a breathtaking 105-acre centerpiece surrounded by rolling hills, live creeks, natural springs and nearly 100 feet of elevation change. The ranch's remarkable abundance of water shapes a landscape of exceptional beauty and recreation, where bass fishing, boating, waterfowl habitat and scenic overlooks exist alongside productive timber and open meadows. Carefully maintained and ready to enjoy, the property includes a beautifully renovated ranch home overlooking the lake, a newer bunkhouse for family and guests, a swimming pool and welcoming outdoor gathering spaces that embrace the relaxed elegance of East Texas living. Healthy populations of white-tailed deer, wild turkey, ducks and geese flourish across the ranch's diverse habitat, while an extensive trail system and established hunting improvements provide immediate enjoyment. Adding another dimension is an active limestone quarry that contributes income potential without compromising the property's superb recreational character. In Anderson County, White Rock Ranch is offered for $14,160,000.

For complete information on both ranches, contact Tyler Thomas, TT Ranch Group: 214-396-9692; [email protected]; ttranchgroup.com; briggsfreeman.com.

LINKS TO LISTINGS

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/property/9910-county-road-3418-brownsboro-tx-75756/107588924/

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/property/5229-an-county-road-2202-palestine-tx-75803/107743440/

https://ttranchgroup.com/property/eagle-lake-ranch-henderson-texas/113173/

https://ttranchgroup.com/property/white-rock-ranch-anderson-texas/113039/

LINKS TO VIDEOS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmhN1sIZDbo&t=3s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdEMXgJYEwU

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty