Going fast: With half its homes earmarked even before construction begins, Knox Villas is the most buzzed-about superluxury enclave coming to Dallas' hot Knox neighborhood

DALLAS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An exclusive agent team at the leading luxury brokerage of North Texas, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, has announced that half of the Knox Villas — a limited collection of just 12 residences in a gated enclave coming to the Knox neighborhood, Dallas' most dynamic urban experience — have been reserved, put under contract or slated for building even before construction begins, in late June.

The game-changing Knox Villas in Dallas, a very limited edition of standalone private homes that are, uniquely, just one block from Dallas' most buzzed-about urban neighborhood. A collaboration between two lauded Dallas design firms, the Knox Villas are introducing a new level of luxury to the walkable Knox District. Half of the homes have been earmarked before construction has begun. The Knox Villas enclave is represented exclusively by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty.

The striking, standalone Villas are introducing a new level of design excellence to the Knox District — the walkable, amenity-rich neighborhood where shopping, dining, wellness and culture converge. The development is a collaboration between two celebrated Dallas design firms. SHM Architects has earned national acclaim for warm, character-rich homes that balance beauty, scale and enduring style. Studio Thomas James is known for tailored interiors that blend bold scale, refined materiality and layered textures. Together, at Knox Villas, the firms are delivering a highly personalized living experience that meshes architectural elegance with expressive interiors.

Located on Everdell Place, a block off Knox Street, each of the Villas are individually platted and owned, with a generous average size of approximately 3,800 square feet of air-conditioned interior space. The distinctive features include thoughtfully designed wood and stone interiors, architectural exteriors, individual courtyards, private two-car garages, covered outdoor terraces with fireplaces, an elevator in each home, museum-smooth walls, detailed custom cabinetry, marble-clad fireplaces, professional-grade appliances, plush primary suites and expansive walk-in closets. "Knox Villas fills a gap that Dallas has long needed," says Kyle Richards, one of three Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty advisors representing the project. "We've seen similarly designed offerings in more traditional neighborhoods, but nothing of this caliber in such an unparalleled location." The locale is another of the Villas' many distinguishing features. "The proximity to Highland Park makes this a place to be," says Cindi Caudle, another of the agents representing Knox Villas, "but it maintains the charm of a walkable neighborhood, with its tree-lined streets, high-end boutiques and chef-driven restaurants." Says agent Alli Caudle Bush: "We see a blend of buyers seeking out this opportunity — especially those moving from a larger home and wanting to be in the heart of the action without sacrificing the private manner in which they are accustomed to living."

Pricing for the few remaining Knox Villas begins in the mid-$4 millions. The limited-edition project is represented exclusively by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty. For information and reservations: [email protected], 214-263-4065, briggsfreeman.com, knoxvillas.com.

LINK TO PROJECT SITE

https://knoxvillas.com/

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty