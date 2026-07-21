The rare offering: A very luxurious ranch along a very famous Texas river, complete with architectural home, resort pool, dramatic topography and big, bold Instagram views

DALLAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is proud to offer the Rio Vista Brazos ranch in Palo Pinto County, Texas. This is an extraordinarily rare opportunity to own a truly one-of-one escape along the Brazos River, celebrated for generations by artists, writers and historians for its sense of mystery, history and enchantment.

For sale: The exceptional Rio Vista Brazos ranch in Palo Pinto County, Texas, with architectural main home, resort pool, barn, boundless recreational pursuits, dramatic topography, rare Brazos River frontage and big, bold, sweeping views. It is represented by the award-winning Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty in Dallas for $7,995,000.

Originally part of the historic McMurry Ranch, assembled in the late 1870s following the end of the Civil War, the 100-acre Rio Vista Brazos has had only two owners since — a remarkable testament to the significance of this offering. It is conveniently located about 13 miles west-northwest of Mineral Wells and close to all the diversions of Possum Kingdom Lake, Lake Palo Pinto and the Palo Pinto Mountains State Park.

The ranch's centerpiece is the contemporary main home sited high above the river, with commanding panoramic views. The sprawling residence — of Leuders limestone and stucco, topped with a standing-seam metal roof — was designed for both intimate enjoyment and large-scale entertaining, with five fireplaces, a chef's kitchen, four bedrooms and two bunkrooms. It offers a resort-style pool and hot tub, plus multiple patios and outdoor entertaining areas — the perfect spots for watching the sun slowly setting behind Schoolhouse Mountain in the distance.

Rio Vista Brazos features an ideal combination of sandy soils and beautiful rock outcroppings, characteristic of this sought-after region with its dense post-oak forests, tallgrass prairies, limestone cliffs and diverse native landscapes. The ranch's dramatic topography creates exceptional long-range views and striking elevation changes. With approximately 2,100+/- feet of frontage along the river, the ranch also offers remarkable access to the iconic Texas waterway, a rare recreational and aesthetic asset.

Rio Vista Brazos offers a variety of recreational opportunities — fishing, canoeing, kayaking, duck hunting, horseback riding, skeet shooting from the bluff tops or gently floating down the Brazos River while taking in the magnificent scenery. Wildlife is abundant throughout the ranch and surrounding river corridor, supporting excellent hunting opportunities for white-tailed deer, ducks and other native species.

Other valuable features include a gated entrance, 3,000-square-foot barn, extensive rainwater-collection system and four-stage purification system that includes ultraviolet filtration.

Rio Vista Brazos, at 4616 N. FM 4 in Palo Pinto, Texas, is offered for $7,995,000. For complete information, see briggsfreeman.com and burgherray.com. Contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group at 214-353-6601 or burgherray.com.

LINKS TO LISTING

https://www.briggsfreeman.com/property/4616-n.-fm-4-palo-pinto-tx-76484/105946982/

https://burgherray.com/listings/rio-vista-brazos/

LINK TO VIDEO

https://vimeo.com/1197485984?fl=pl&fe=vl

SOURCE Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty