Availity and Vim Announce Innovative New Initiative, Extending Payer-Provider Engagement from Platform to the Point of Care

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Availity , the nation's largest real-time health information network, announced today a new initiative with Vim , healthcare's leading point-of-care connection platform, to connect payer data to clinical workflows at the point of care. The combined solution will help break down information silos between payers and the physician at the point of care, reduce administrative burden, optimize the provider and patient experience, and introduce a new era of increased cross-organizational focus on improving patient outcomes.

As part of this collaboration, Availity's payer partners will be able to connect clinical content, such as open gaps in care, directly to provider interfaces at the point of care through Vim's powerful integration and workflow enhancement platform. Vim's proven technology, used nationwide by premiere provider groups and some of the nation's largest payers, combined with Availity's extensive real-time health information payer-provider network, will create new opportunities to drive toward the shared goal of success in value-based care and other payer-provider initiatives.

"We're thrilled to see these two companies come together and combine their innovative technology and industry relationships to drive value," said Chuck Divita, executive vice president of Commercial Markets at GuideWell, and Vim and Availity customer. "Availity and Vim have an impressive technology stack and we're excited to see how their partnership transforms healthcare."

The first capability supported by this initiative will be point-of-care delivery of quality gaps, suspected diagnoses, and other care reminders relevant to high-quality care delivery. By integrating actionable patient information at the point of care, Availity and Vim will help providers realize and execute on new opportunities to close care gaps with a simple, scalable, and flexible approach. Availity's extensive real-time network of provider connectivity will provide a channel for payers to provide this information, and Vim's industry-leading integration engine makes implementation simple and fast for providers.

"Since our inception, Availity has been dedicated to helping payers and providers overcome the administrative barriers that have for too long stifled their ability to collaborate effectively and efficiently," said Russ Thomas, chief executive officer, Availity. "We are pleased to establish this collaboration with Vim in the next step of our mission to break down payer-provider communication siloes."

"Vim's point of care connection platform and EHR connectivity are more powerful, more scalable, and more engaging for providers than traditional approaches of accessing payer data," said Oron Afek, chief executive officer and co-founder at Vim. "We've seen how easy we can make it for providers to connect and their high engagement rates with our solution once providers are connected. We are proud to partner with Availity as we build towards a multi-payer platform that will power the future of healthcare."

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data and insights to provider workflow at healthcare's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and care providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim software to connect data and care across the health ecosystem. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high quality health care through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com .

