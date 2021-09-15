Availity Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Availity, one the nation's largest real-time health information networks, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of improving healthcare by advancing collaboration between payers and providers. Through Availity's platform and business solutions, payers and providers may exchange information without picking up the phone and stop the wasteful spending that drives up the cost of healthcare for Americans.

Launched in Jacksonville in 2001, as a joint venture between Florida Blue and Humana, Availity's original mission was to reduce administrative abrasion between payers and providers in Florida by digitizing manual, inefficient, and time-consuming processes. Today, Availity's investor base includes the original founders, HCSC, Anthem, and Novo Holdings, Inc.

After two decades of steady growth, Availity is considered a leader in healthcare technology with a fast-growing network, more than 1,300 employees, and domestic and international operations centers. Availity's platform exclusively carries 112 million covered lives and hosts 2 million providers. Interactions with nearly every U.S. health plan result in the 12 billion transactions Availity processes annually.

Availity's success in healthcare technology is rooted in the tremendous talent, energy, and generosity of its associates, who strive to promote its core values of communication, innovation, community, and customer service.

In 2020, Availity was certified as a Great Place to Work® by the global authority on workplace culture. Great Place to Work® used rigorous, data-driven methodology to survey Availity associates and found that 91% of associates say it's a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

One reason associates gave for ranking Availity so highly was the company's responsiveness to feedback. For example, Availity established the Availity Foundation in 2020 based on requests from associates to extend philanthropic efforts to community-based programs that are nominated by associates. Availity also encourages associates to honor their philanthropic spirit by pursuing their own volunteer or fundraising initiatives.

As Availity looks toward the future, it is well-positioned to play a significant role in healthcare's digital transformation. The company is migrating much of its data and infrastructure to the cloud, which establishes the foundation for developing robust, predictive analytics capabilities. With a better understanding of the information users need and when they need it, Availity can design responsive, patient-centric solutions that help providers quickly get the right answers, reducing administrative burden and allowing them to focus on patient care.

"As we celebrate this important milestone, we are also excited about the future and the continued growth and success of the company," said Chuck Divita, Availity Board Chair and Executive Vice President, Commercial Markets at GuideWell. "Because of its scale, reach, and trusted position in the market, Availity is uniquely situated to create new solutions to positively impact its customers and ultimately improve the healthcare experience of consumers.

"As we reflect on the last two decades at Availity, we'd like to express our gratitude to all the health plans, health systems, care providers, partners, team members and investors who have made us who we are today," said Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity. "We are delighted to have the privilege to continue to work with them towards a more efficient, affordable, and effective healthcare system and look forward to doing so for the next twenty years."

