Availity CEO Joins Florida Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity, has joined the Florida Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

The Florida Chamber Board of Directors is a group of leading and diverse job creators and champions of free enterprise uniting to secure Florida's future and support the Florida Chamber's vision of leading the state to a diverse and sustainable economy through global competitiveness, prosperity, and high paying jobs, as well as vibrant and resilient communities.

"Free enterprise isn't free, and I am confident the experience, insight, and leadership Russ will bring to the Florida Chamber Board of Directors with help us further drive Florida to a top 10 global economy by 2030 and ensure Florida remains the best state to work, live, and start a business," said Mark Wilson, President & CEO, Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Industry and Organizational Leadership

Thomas has been CEO of Availity since 2012. Under his tenure, Availity has become the healthcare industry's largest real-time health information network. More than 2 million providers and most health plans in the country use Availity technology and services to facilitate nearly 13 billion clinical, financial, and administrative interactions every year.

Thomas' leadership has also influenced and nurtured the culture and growth of the organization's employees. Availity's awards in 2022 for Fortune's Best Place to Work in Technology, Best Place to Work for Millennials, and Best Place to Work for Women are all a testament to the strong culture built at the company. Thomas also serves on the Board of Directors of Iodine Software, an industry leader in clinical information documentation solutions.

Focus on Charity and Philanthropy

Thomas is active in many industry and philanthropic organizations. In 2015, Thomas served as Chair of the United Way Northeast Florida Annual Campaign. Through the United Way, Availity developed a partnership with Ribault Middle School in the "Achievers for Life" dropout prevention program. He also serves as a member of the Board of Trustees for Jacksonville University.

Before joining Availity, Thomas was CEO of Gold Standard, a drug information database and clinical knowledge solution. Thomas grew the company from a small start-up to a multi-sector leader in the healthcare market before selling the business to Reed Elsevier in 2006. He remained with Reed Elsevier as a senior executive in their clinical information business until 2008.

"I am honored to serve on the Florida Chamber's Board with some of Florida's most well-respected business leaders," said Thomas. "The Florida Chamber is a dynamic organization that has and will continue to play a critical role in the development of a sustainable economy for our state."

Thomas earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Virginia Tech and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Virginia. A licensed commercial pilot, Thomas was appointed to the Jacksonville Aviation Authority board of directors in 2015, where he served a six-year term. He lives in Ponte Vedra, FL, with his wife Claudia and has two children, Ethan and Lauren.

About Availity

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. We work to solve communication challenges in healthcare by creating a richer, more transparent exchange of information among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As one of the nation's largest health information networks, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. Our suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

For more information, including an online demonstration, please visit www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548). Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Matt Schlossberg

Director of Public Relations, Availity

630-935-9136

[email protected]

SOURCE Availity