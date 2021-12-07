Availity Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Availity, one of the nation's largest real-time health information networks, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® again. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current associates say about their experience working at Availity. In a survey from Great Place to Work, 94% of Availity associates said it's a great place to work – 35 points higher than an average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. According to the Great Place to Work® website, employees experience a great workplace when they trust the people they work for, have pride in what they do, and experience camaraderie with their colleagues.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Availity is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Being a leading employer and supporting the communities in which Availity associates live and work are foundational to its success. Every year the Availity leadership team works hard to improve company performance from previous years. To ensure appropriate strides are made, they conduct a thorough engagement review and knowledge sharing at every level of the business, then introduce new programs and eliminate/change any programs that aren't working.

With established corporate focus in communication, innovation, community and customer service, Availity's leadership and associates work to promote and live these values every day. Availity offers several innovative programs for associates that have played an important role in earning the Great to Place Work certification, including:

Enhancing Associate Benefits : Availity offers a robust benefits package providing choices to meet associates' needs based on health, lifestyle, and circumstance. For example, Availity offers a high-deductible health plan with the lowest permitted deductible allowed by the IRS, with half of the deductible provided through a company-funded Health Savings Account (HSA). Associates appreciate Availity's robust Paid Time Off (PTO) benefits including unlimited PTO, holidays, and a rich paid parental leave offering. The company encourages an active body and mind through a wide variety of health activities including step challenges, a Chase Your Goals challenge, Zoom yoga, and monthly wellness webinars. In addition to these wellness related activities, Availity provides a stipend for gym memberships, wellness apps, fitness trackers, and much more. Availity also provides a generous 401k match and financial wellness education webinars, and budgeting tools to help plan for retirement.

Availity believes companies play a key role in strengthening their communities. Availity contributes time, money, and resources, with a special focus on initiatives that support education, health, and well-being. Availity associates pride themselves on helping our communities through volunteer work, philanthropy, and service. They know that what they do today shapes our world for tomorrow. Diversity and Inclusion: Availity is a community of unique cultures, races, and identities. Diversity and inclusion groups remain an integral part of Availity's culture and provide associates a safe and transparent forum where they can be their true selves.

Availity is a community of unique cultures, races, and identities. Diversity and inclusion groups remain an integral part of Availity's culture and provide associates a safe and transparent forum where they can be their true selves. Reward and Recognition: Associates feel better and perform better when they are rewarded and recognized for their achievements. In 2021, Availity updated the L.O.V.E. (living our values every day) program, allowing colleagues and managers to recognize each other for outstanding performance and successes. As they receive recognition, they earn points that are redeemed for merchandise, experiences, gift cards, and more. Year to date, there have been 13,258 recognitions and 2,131 meaningful rewards redeemed, worth $137,522 .

"On behalf of our management team, I'd like to extend a huge thank you to our associates for making this possible," said Jessica Micciche, chief human resources officer. "What you see in this certification is our culture, and the beautiful thing about a company's culture is that it's made up of the collective dreams of every team member. In harnessing those dreams, you get magic. We truly believe that we are a great place to work, and much more."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

