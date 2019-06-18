Availity Ranks #1 for Ambulatory Claims Management and Physician Clearinghouse Solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Book Market Research LLC awarded Availity, the nation's largest real-time health information network, its highest ranking for Ambulatory Claims Management and Physician Clearinghouse Solutions, in a comprehensive survey of more than 1,600 hospital and health system executives, directors, and managers.

"Black Book's top ranking is based on feedback from our clients. This year's Black Book rankings reflect the value our customers receive, and our team-based commitment to continually improve our clearinghouse and revenue cycle management offerings," said Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity. "This honor is an affirmation of the critical roles Availity's clearinghouse and claims management capabilities play in streamlining healthcare transactions."

Black Book, a full-service healthcare-centric market research company, annually surveys information technology and service users on the trends of hospitals, chains, and physician practices. Black Book conducts polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners and awards top-performing vendors based on 18 indicators of client experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction. Additionally, 124 CEOs are polled to evaluate organizational viewpoints to the same situations and circumstances.

Availity's clearinghouse options help providers, vendors, and other clearinghouse customers simplify administrative transactions, reduce costs, and increase overall efficiency. The clearinghouse service enables providers and other submitters to easily exchange administrative data with health plans. Additionally, Availity's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solution gives providers real-time access to critical data within existing workflows—registration, coding, and billing and claims processing. With the right information at the right time, providers gain efficiency, improve visibility into the revenue cycle, and optimize financial performance.

"The latest wave of challenges accompanying the shift to value-based care finds most providers navigating through empowering virtual health, initiating highly patient positive experiences and sinking margins," said Black Book's Managing Partner Doug Brown. "The lack of advanced analytic tools, strategic dysfunction caused by failed software integrations, and outdated dashboard and decision support systems has put focus on the immediate technology needs of Chief Financial Officers."

Feedback for the vendor rankings was provided by users of many different decision support and cost accounting solutions and revealed the vendors most likely to thrive in the current healthcare environment.

About Availity

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. By solving the communication challenges between healthcare stakeholders, Availity creates a richer, more transparent exchange of information among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As the nation's largest health information network, Availity facilitates over 4 billion clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. The company's suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment. Learn more about Availity or request an online demonstration of our capabilities at www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548).

About Black Book™

Black Book Rankings, a division of Black Book Market Research LLC, provides healthcare IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality minded vendors, and prospective software system buyers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and other interested sectors of the clinical technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing technology vendors.

The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, Black Book™ collects over 600,000 viewpoints on information technology and outsourced services vendor performance annually. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research and ranking data see www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

Contact:

Matt Schlossberg

Amendola Communications for Availity

mschlossberg@acmarketingpr.com

630-935-9136

SOURCE Availity

Related Links

https://www.availity.com/

