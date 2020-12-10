Availity Recognized as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Availity, the nation's largest real-time health information network, announced today that it has earned the honor of becoming a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, a distinction rooted in the tremendous talent, energy, and generosity of its associates.

Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data driven "For All" methodology, certification confirms that employees report a consistently positive experience at Availity. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

In a survey from Great Place to Work, 91% of Availity associates that completed the survey cited the company as a "great place to work," compared with an average of 59% of employees at a typical U.S. company. Additionally, 95% of Availity associates said that they are given a lot of responsibility, while 94% said that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

"On behalf of Availity's management team, I'd like to extend a huge thank you to our associates for making this possible," said Jessica Micciche, Availity's Chief Human Resources Officer.

"Engagement and culture, if worked on each day, is very powerful over longer periods of time. Each Availity associate knows they have the power to own and drive the direction of our engagement and experience. If we're trying to go from good to great in one aspect of our work or personal development, we can share our perspective, brainstorm with others, ask for help and drive the change we seek."

With established corporate focus in communication, innovation, community and customer service, Availity's leadership and associates work to promote and live these values every day. Availity offers several innovative programs for associates that have played an important role in earning the Great to Place Work certification, including:

Unlimited PTO and Education Assistance : Valuing a work-life balance, Availity rewarded associates with a new, unlimited paid-time off (PTO) program launched in 2020. In addition, a greater number of associates used the Education Assistance Program, with over $33 thousand in tuition and education dollars paid in the first eight months of the year.

: Valuing a work-life balance, Availity rewarded associates with a new, unlimited paid-time off (PTO) program launched in 2020. In addition, a greater number of associates used the Education Assistance Program, with over in tuition and education dollars paid in the first eight months of the year. Operation Give Back : To help local communities persevere through COVID-19, Availity launched Operation Give Back in April 2020 , which provided associates with a $50 gift card they could use to support businesses and organizations in their communities. Associates supported a variety of organizations including restaurants and fire departments, as well as individual families in need, local artists and more. Later in 2020, Availity launched Operation Give Back 2, dividing the workforce into teams that chose how to spend their pool of money. In many instances, associates chose to purchase goods from local vendors in their communities and donate them to healthcare heroes, teachers and other charities.

: To help local communities persevere through COVID-19, Availity launched Operation Give Back in , which provided associates with a gift card they could use to support businesses and organizations in their communities. Associates supported a variety of organizations including restaurants and fire departments, as well as individual families in need, local artists and more. Later in 2020, Availity launched Operation Give Back 2, dividing the workforce into teams that chose how to spend their pool of money. In many instances, associates chose to purchase goods from local vendors in their communities and donate them to healthcare heroes, teachers and other charities. Reward and Recognition: Associates feel better and perform better when they are rewarded and recognized for their achievements. To this end, Availity's L.O.V.E. (living our values everyday) program allows for colleagues and managers to recognize associates for outstanding performance. As associates receive recognition, they also earn points which in turn can be used to purchase a variety of gifts. Year to date, associates and managers have sent over 15,000 recognitions and redeemed over $140,000 in meaningful rewards.

"We congratulate Availity on its certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.

About Availity

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. We work to solve communication challenges in healthcare by creating a richer, more transparent exchange of information among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As the nation's largest health information network, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. Our suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

For more information, including an online demonstration, please visit www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548).

Media Contact:

Stacy State

Amendola Communications for Availity

502.744.7409

[email protected]

SOURCE Availity

Related Links

http://www.availity.com

