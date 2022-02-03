Availity Selects Accomplished Healthcare Executive Nathan von Colditz as Chief Strategy Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Availity , the nation's largest real-time health information network, announced today that Nathan von Colditz has joined the company as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In his role, von Colditz is responsible for leading Availity's corporate strategic activities and positioning the organization for both long-term and short-term initiatives.

"We are excited to add a leader with Nathan's unique skill set and perspective to Availity's C-suite and our vision of the company," said Jim McNary, Chief Operating Officer, Availity. "He is an experienced technology strategist who has a proven track record of developing solutions for both the healthcare services and IT industries. Nathan understands the value of how a technology-backed strategy can assist payers, providers, and consumers, which will serve to benefit Availity going forward."

In his most recent role, von Colditz served as a senior expert and associate partner at McKinsey & Co., where he oversaw the modernization and optimization for payor, provider, and health technology firms as a leader of the digital payor practice.

"I'm very excited to join the Availity team and contribute to their forward-looking business strategy," said von Colditz. "Availity has an intriguing position in the market, and I cannot wait to start executing on new ventures to continually enable more effective business delivery through good strategy and informed processes."

Prior to McKinsey, von Colditz worked as a Director at Strategy&, a PwC company, where he led the transformation programs for IT back-office modernization helping clients optimize their technology solutions to meet the business needs aligned to modern technology and cloud first approaches. In his career, von Colditz has also worked as Principal Solution Architect and Associate Vice President of solution and service delivery at Trizetto, a Cognizant company. He oversaw the solution architecture of over 100 payers' hosted Trizetto solutions, and their combined back-office technology platforms.

About Availity

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. We work to solve communication challenges in healthcare by creating a richer, more transparent exchange of information among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As one of the nation's largest health information networks, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. Our suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

