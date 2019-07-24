Availity's New Chief Human Resources Officer Brings a Fresh Perspective to Recruiting and Corporate Culture

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Availity, the nation's largest real-time health information network, named Jessica Micciche its new Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

With 15 years of HR experience in high-tech and manufacturing environments, Micciche is tasked with all aspects of human resources including culture, talent acquisition and management, leadership, human capital analytics, compensation and benefits.

"If an organization's business is its brain, then culture is its soul," said Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity. "Jessica is a perfect fit to devise strategies and programs to make that bedrock principle actionable in everything that we do as a team."

Availity has long been recognized for its outstanding corporate culture and ability to recruit and retain in-demand professionals in the competitive world of health IT. The company is a two-time winner of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, which recognizes top employers for achievements and innovations in corporate culture.

Micciche's prime focus will be to ensure Availity's people strategy aligns with and enables its business and growth strategy. The Availity HR team also works to engender professional and personal growth. These initiatives will continue to expand, and currently include instructor-led and on-demand training, job-shadowing, and community outreach.

Availity also encourages employees to actively support the Jacksonville community through a number of charities and philanthropic organizations. Availity has been recognized for its community-focused initiatives by the United Way of Northeast Florida's Achievers for Life, the American Heart Association, the Mayor's Council on Fitness and Well Being, the Jax USA Partnership for Regional Economic Development, and 904 Magazine's Companies with Heart program.

"Every day we see tangible examples of our employees' passion, from their commitment to improving healthcare information flow to building up the communities in which we work," said Micciche. "We want our culture reflected in the work we do in solving healthcare's biggest challenges. I'm excited to join Availity and add to its reputation as a place where highly talented people can grow together and make a difference."

About Availity

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. By solving the communication challenges between healthcare stakeholders, Availity creates a richer, more transparent exchange of information among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As the nation's largest health information network, Availity facilitates over 4 billion clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. The company's suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment.

For more information, including an online demonstration, please visit www.availity.com or call 1.800.AVAILITY (282.4548).

