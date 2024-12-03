Avails Medical announces the commencement of U.S. Pilot Trial for the eAST™ system

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avails Medical, Inc., a leader in rapid, automated, and fully electrical antibiotic susceptibility testing (eAST™), announced today the launch of its U.S. pilot trial for the innovative eAST system under development. This milestone highlights the company's commitment to revolutionizing diagnostics and improving patient care.

The eAST system, Avails' flagship multi-slot rapid AST platform is being developed to deliver antibiotic susceptibility test (AST) results directly from positive blood cultures (PBC), enabling potential same-day reporting. By dramatically reducing turnaround times, the system will allow clinicians to make faster, more informed treatment decisions, which can be life-saving for critically ill patients.

"The Avails eAST system is designed to be a groundbreaking low-cost solution and a leap forward in diagnostics," said Dr. Meike Herget, CTO and Co-founder of Avails Medical. "By accelerating AST results, we empower clinicians to save lives and improve outcomes while addressing the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance."

Traditional AST methods often take 24 to 48 hours, leaving clinicians waiting for actionable data. The eAST system's ability to deliver results in hours instead of days could redefine standards in clinical microbiology, offering a scalable and cost-effective solution for healthcare providers.

The U.S. pilot trial will assess the system's performance and usability in real-world settings.

About Avails Medical, Inc.

Avails Medical, Inc., a privately held company, was founded to help fight one of today's biggest global health threats - antibiotic resistance. The Avails all-electrical technology platform is designed to significantly reduce the amount of time required to obtain reliable antibiotic susceptibility data, which is necessary to enable accurate therapy decisions. Avails' electronic biosensor technology is designed to improve speed and accuracy in pathogen quantification and susceptibility testing directly from human specimens by eliminating crude, time-consuming and manual specimen culturing steps. For more information on Avails Medical visit www.availsmedical.com.

