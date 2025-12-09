AVAIO Digital Marks Major Milestone as CEC Approves 99MW for Bay Area Data Center Project Perseus

PITTSBURG, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAIO Digital announced that the California Energy Commission (CEC) has completed its final approval for Project Perseus, the company's 76-acre, data center development at Pittsburg Technology Park. This milestone establishes Perseus as one of Northern California's most strategically positioned, near-term, large-scale power-secured campuses, delivering 99MW of capacity in 2027.

Situated in one of the nation's most supply-constrained data center markets, Project Perseus offers rare proximity to key Bay Area markets. The site is 35 miles to San Francisco and 45 miles to Silicon Valley hubs including Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, and Mountain View. The campus is adjacent to major long-haul and metro fiber routes, providing multiple redundant, flexible, high-capacity connectivity options essential for hyperscale, AI, and cloud deployments.

Power delivery is anchored by a long-term agreement with Pittsburg Power Company offering low-cost power. The campus is designed to scale in multiple 99MW phases, offering long-term expansion capability beyond the initial Phase 1 deployment.

Cooling is supported by a 100% recycled water supply from Delta Diablo, enabling efficient, sustainable high-density operations and significant OPEX savings compared to traditional potable-water cooling systems.

"The CEC's approval underscores Project Perseus' status as a truly unique platform in the Bay Area: an immediately available large-scale data center with the lowest power costs in the market and already zoned for substantial expansion — all attributes that remain exceptionally hard to find in today's data center landscape." said Mark McComiskey, CEO, AVAIO Digital.

Contra Costa County Supervisor Shanelle Preston Scales added, "I am excited to see this key step in the approval of the AVAIO Tech Park Project. The City of Pittsburg has a long history of supporting innovative industrial uses, and these developments are core to the City's workforce and economic development initiatives. We look forward to seeing Project Perseus starting construction in the coming months"

Project Perseus: Key Highlights

99MW of secured capacity, deployable in 2027

Last year, the City approved the Pittsburg Technology Park Specific Plan, which allows AVAIO to develop up to 500MW

Access to seven adjacent 230kV transmission lines through Pittsburg Power Company

Cost-advantaged, stable power rates providing significant long-term OPEX savings versus competing markets

35 miles to San Francisco and 45 miles to Silicon Valley hubs (Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, Mountain View)

Adjacent to major long-haul + metro fiber routes

100% recycled water cooling from Delta Diablo

Supported by municipal incentives and a predictable permitting and delivery pathway

