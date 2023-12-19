AVAIO Digital Partners Announces Joe Hubbard as New Senior Director - Global Design and Delivery

Data center engineering and construction veteran joins AVAIO Digital Partners

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAIO Digital Partners (AVAIO Digital), a data center business developing sustainable hyperscale data centers in North America and Europe, is excited to announce the appointment of Joe Hubbard as the new Senior Director - Global Design and Delivery. With a successful 29-year career in development, design, engineering and construction management, Hubbard brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in data center design and project management to AVAIO Digital's diverse team.  In his new role at AVAIO Digital, Hubbard will oversee the design and construction of the company's hyperscale projects across North America and Europe. His expertise has already led to design enhancements, optimizing efficiency and tailoring AVAIO Digital's offerings to better meet the demands of its hyperscale clients.

Joe Hubbard, Senior Director - Global Design and Delivery
Joe Hubbard, Senior Director - Global Design and Delivery

Joe Hubbard brings a wealth of expertise to AVAIO Digital, drawn from more than 29 years in the digital infrastructure industry. As the former Senior Director of Design at Digital Realty Trust, he expertly led the design and construction supervision of numerous mission-critical facilities across North America, culminating in over two million square feet of data center space developed for a varied roster of clients, including financial institutions, social media giants, and hyperscale cloud providers. His expertise extends beyond traditional data center design to the creation of high-performance computing environments, integrating advanced liquid cooling systems and the necessary support substations to ensure peak efficiency and reliability.

"Adding Joe to the AVAIO team adds a substantial depth of data center design and construction expertise to our talented group. As the new driving force behind our project designs, his insights will be pivotal in providing innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the unique demands of our hyperscale customers," remarked Mark McComiskey, partner at AVAIO Digital.

"It's exciting to join a company that is shaping the future of how data centers can be designed in conjunction with the environment. I'm proud to work with this talented team dedicated to delivering innovative sustainable data center solutions," Hubbard said.

To learn more about AVAIO Digital Partners, click here.

About AVAIO Digital Partners:

AVAIO Digital is a data center business managed by AVAIO Capital. AVAIO Digital is pursuing build-to-suit development and construction of sustainable hyperscale data centers in the Americas and Europe. Funded by an equity commitment from a large global investment manager with more than $25 billion of assets under management, AVAIO Digital has a pipeline of hyperscale projects already under development in the US, Canada and Western Europe, representing more than 500 MWs of potential capacity. More information can be found at http://www.avaiodigital.com.

Media Contact:
Ilissa Miller
iMiller Public Relations
Tel: 1.914.315.6424
avaio@imillerpr.com

SOURCE AVAIO Digital

