AVAIO Digital Welcomes Matt Cox as Vice President of Construction Accounting, Bringing a Decade of Real Estate Development Finance Expertise

Experienced finance executive joins AVAIO Digital to strengthen project accounting and financial infrastructure across the company's expanding portfolio of hyperscale data center campuses

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAIO Digital, a next-generation developer and operator of sustainable data centers, today announced the appointment of Matt Cox, CPA, as Vice President of Construction Accounting. Cox brings ten years of experience in real estate development, project accounting, FP&A, and capital management to AVAIO's expanding global portfolio.

Matt Cox

Cox joins AVAIO Digital from Brookfield Properties, where he served as Vice President and grew the accounting function from the ground up into a seven-person team, building core processes, controls, and reporting discipline along the way. In that role, he partnered with FP&A and senior leadership on quarterly forecasts and business plans, and managed monthly capital calls and distributions across a portfolio valued at $6.6 billion, coordinating with internal stakeholders and capital partners to maintain funding and cash flow discipline across a complex, multi-project national portfolio. He also led PMWeb and Yardi implementation efforts for Brookfield's logistics group, aligning system configuration and workflows with accounting requirements.

Prior to Brookfield, Cox spent more than two years at Wood Partners as Senior Accountant, managing general ledger accounting, loan draws, and equity capital calls for multifamily development projects across Arizona, Southern California, and the Pacific Northwest, and overseeing the transition of completed developments from development accounting into stabilized operations. He began his career at EY as an Assurance Associate, performing financial statement audits across real estate, manufacturing, oil and gas, and nonprofit clients while training incoming associates on audit procedures and technical standards.

In his new role at AVAIO Digital, Cox will lead project accounting across the company's growing campus portfolio, strengthening financial visibility, controls, and reporting as AVAIO scales its development pipeline.

"Matt's experience building disciplined accounting functions across complex, high-growth real estate portfolios makes him a great fit as we scale our own business," said Mark McComiskey, CEO of AVAIO Digital. "The financial rigor Matt brings will be critical as we continue to deliver capacity to customers across multiple campuses."

Matt added, "I'm excited to join the AVAIO team and help support the company's next phase of growth."

Cox holds a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and International Business, both from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

About AVAIO Digital

AVAIO Digital is a next-generation developer and operator of sustainable data centers delivering flexible large-scale build-to-suit turnkey and powered-shell solutions to AI, HPC and hyperscaler data center clients. Privately owned, its leaders have extensive experience developing, constructing and operating data centers, renewable & traditional energy assets and other mission critical infrastructure. More information can be found at www.avaiodigital.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE AVAIO Digital