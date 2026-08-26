AVAIO Digital Welcomes Teresa Tsung as Vice President of Project Controls, Adding Rare Depth Across Both Hyperscale Data Center Delivery and Power Infrastructure

Teresa will lead project controls across AVAIO Digital's four active campus developments, bringing two decades of experience spanning gigawatt-scale data center construction and the power delivery infrastructure that increasingly defines the industry.

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAIO Digital, a next-generation developer and operator of sustainable data centers, today announced the appointment of Teresa Tsung as Vice President of Project Controls. Teresa brings more than 20 years of capital project leadership spanning hyperscale data centers and — critically for today's market — the power delivery infrastructure that gates them, including executive roles overseeing transmission, substation, and distribution project portfolios across the United States.

Teresa

Teresa joins AVAIO Digital from Vantage Data Centers, where she served as Vice President of Project Controls for North America, leading cost and schedule across more than $40 billion of data center construction on campuses ranging from 16MW to 3GW — from preconstruction through construction and into operations. Before Vantage, she was Executive Director of Project Controls at MasTec Power Delivery, overseeing controls across a national portfolio of transmission, substation, and distribution projects.

Teresa built her career from the ground up — starting as a lead scheduler on EPC and energy projects before rising through director and executive roles at PLH Group, MasTec, and Vantage. She has held nearly every role on a project controls team, an experience that shapes how she builds and develops the organizations she leads. At PLH Group, she also founded and chaired the company's Women's Resource Group, creating a mentorship and leadership development program that connected employees across the organization.

"What sets Teresa apart is that she's mastered project controls on both sides of the equation that defines our industry — gigawatt-scale data center delivery and the power infrastructure behind it," said Mark McComiskey, CEO of AVAIO Digital. "As we execute across our campuses, that combination is exactly what our tenants and capital partners expect from us. We are delighted to welcome someone of Teresa's caliber to the AVAIO team."

"I'm excited to join AVAIO Digital and to bring my experience scaling enterprise project controls to a team that's moving as fast as this one is," Teresa said.

About AVAIO Digital

AVAIO Digital is a next-generation developer and operator of sustainable data centers delivering flexible large-scale build-to-suit, turnkey, and powered-shell solutions to AI, HPC, and hyperscaler data center clients. Privately owned, its leaders have extensive experience developing, constructing, and operating data centers, renewable and traditional energy assets, and other mission critical infrastructure.

[email protected]

SOURCE AVAIO Digital