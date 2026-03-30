AVAIO Digital Welcomes Jason Norado as Senior Project Manager, Bringing Three Decades of Global Data Center Excellence

Industry veteran joins AVAIO Digital to support the company's expanding global portfolio of next-generation AI-ready data center campuses

DALLAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAIO Digital, a next-generation developer and operator of sustainable hyperscale data centers, today announced the appointment of Jason Norado as Senior Project Manager. Norado brings more than thirty years of hands-on experience designing, building, and operating mission-critical digital infrastructure across the United States and globally.

Jason Norado headshot

Norado joins AVAIO Digital from Digital Realty, one of the world's largest data center operators, where he served as Senior Regional Design Manager for Design and Construction and has led the delivery of over 500 MWs of data center capacity. Prior to Digital Realty, he served as Vice President of Critical Facility Infrastructure at DataBank, where he oversaw a portfolio of 78 premium data centers across 30 U.S. markets and built the company's Building Engineering team from the ground up while maintaining five-nines uptime. Before DataBank, Norado spent twenty-four years at Verizon and its predecessor companies, including WorldCom and MFS Communications, one of the nation's original CLECs, designing and constructing hyperscale data centers, secure government build-to-suit facilities, NOC centers, and large-scale telecommunications infrastructure across the country.

Norado began his career in 1994 as a construction Project Manager building new Telco Central Offices and co-location facilities in every major U.S. market before the Telecom Act of 1996 had even been signed. He has been present at nearly every defining moment in the evolution of American digital infrastructure, from the CLEC boom of the mid-1990s to the earliest hyperscale data center deployments of the 2000s, scaling from 35 watts per square foot to over 200 watts per square foot over thirteen years at Verizon. He has also served as a first responder for data center operations during every major natural disaster since 1994, including Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy, and Harvey, and on September 11, 2001.

In his new role at AVAIO Digital, Norado will support the company's global portfolio of large-scale, AI-ready data center campus developments, bringing deep operational and construction expertise to AVAIO's end-to-end development model.

"Jason's deep experience in delivering data centers enhances AVAIO Digital's capabilities as we deliver capacity to customers across multiple campuses," said Mark McComiskey, CEO of AVAIO Digital. "With thirty years in this industry, from the first CLEC central offices to the most demanding hyperscale deployments in the country, Jason's experience and expertise in data center design and construction is second to none. We are thrilled to have someone of Jason's caliber join the AVAIO team."

Jason added, "I'm excited to join the AVAIO team and look forward to supporting the growth initiatives set forth."

Norado holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Negotiations from Seton Hall University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

About AVAIO Digital

AVAIO Digital is a next-generation developer and operator of sustainable data centers delivering flexible large-scale build-to-suit turnkey and powered-shell solutions to AI, HPC and hyperscaler data center clients. Privately owned, its leaders have extensive experience developing, constructing and operating data centers, renewable & traditional energy assets and other mission critical infrastructure. More information can be found at www.avaiodigital.com.

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SOURCE AVAIO Digital