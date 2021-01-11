AvAir Acquires HAECO A320 Rotable Pool

The HAECO Group is one of the world's leading aircraft engineering and maintenance service providers. HAECO ITM provides services ranging from flexible inventory pooling options, Power-By-The-Hour support services and repair management to ad-hoc loans, exchanges and worldwide AOG support. With extensive component engineering and airline operating experience and strong in-house repair capabilities, HAECO ITM offers customised, innovative and cost-effective component management solutions with guaranteed service level and high-quality component maintenance at competitive cost, ensuring customer fleet performance and technical dispatch reliability whilst providing cost visibility.

"Last year was difficult for the industry and we were able to work closely with our clients to create solutions for them through multiple large acquisitions," said Brandon Wesson, executive Vice President of Sales for AvAir. "We're pleased to continue our momentum into the new year with this partnership and expand our offering for customers."

With this transaction, AvAir will add over 2,000 rotable components including IDG's, Starters and Avionics for Airbus A320. The entire stock will be added to AvAir's growing Dublin facility to support their A320 customers in the region.

"HAECO ITM has been able to optimise and right size its rotable holding over the last few months with consolidation and improvements in our analytics and supply chain. We are happy to have found a partner in AvAir that is known for strategic solutions; and they delivered just that with our agreement," said Graham Air, Head of Asset Management and Trading for HAECO ITM. "It was great to work with a team who focused on our needs and how to meet them."

"Our facility in Dublin has been key to providing timely service to our clients in the Eastern hemisphere," said Fjalar Scott, AvAir's vice president of sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "This acquisition adds more in-stock inventory to our growing list of components to ensure immediate deliverability."

AvAir offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120 and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases.

