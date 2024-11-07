AvAir Expands Inventory with Lufthansa Technik Wheels and Brakes

New Inventory Includes 1600 Wheel and Brake Assemblies

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir , a leading inventory solutions provider in the aviation aftermarket, has built on its relationship with Lufthansa Technik Component Services (LTCS) through the expansion of the long-term aftermarket sales agreement, originally established in 2020. The newest advancement of the successful partnership has led to an impressive inventory acquisition of over 1,600 overhauled wheels and brakes from the Lufthansa Technik spares pool, marking a significant milestone in the two companies' collaboration.

AvAir has acquired Lufthansa Technik's excess inventory of wheels and brakes, encompassing components for regional aircraft, and extends to the complete range of Boeing and Airbus models, including the 787 and A350.

AvAir has acquired Lufthansa Technik's excess inventory of wheels and brakes, encompassing components for regional aircraft, and extends to the complete range of Boeing and Airbus models, including the 787 and A350.

The first components will be delivered from Lufthansa Technik facilities in Germany to AvAir's Chandler, Ariz. warehouse. The complete transfer will be finalized within the next 60 to 90 days. All parts are serviceable and come from Lufthansa Technik's material pool and aircraft teardowns. Similar to the previous agreements, the material from this transaction will come with dual or triple release certification (FAA/EASA/CAAC) from Lufthansa Technik and with a 12-month warranty. Most of the parts were maintained by Lufthansa Technik's component maintenance, repair and overhaul organization.

"We are thrilled to expand our inventory with such a diverse range of wheels and brakes, enhancing our offering for our customers," said Brandon Wesson, president of AvAir. "Our partnership with Lufthansa Technik has been invaluable, and we look forward to the new opportunities this acquisition will bring. "

The initial agreement between AvAir and Lufthansa Technik dates to 2020, with AvAir acquiring over 9,000 line-replaceable units from Lufthansa Technik's global material pool. In 2022, the Arizona-based company expanded its inventory with an additional purchase of 9,000 aircraft components.

Following these earlier agreements, Lufthansa Technik will receive a share of the proceeds from resold components under a profit share arrangement.

"With this material release, we are making great strides in further optimizing inventory levels at Lufthansa Technik," said Christian Ehard, director of USM Material Management at Lufthansa Technik Component Services. "We appreciate the opportunity to partner with AvAir again to enhance our supply chain efficiency and look forward to exploring additional opportunities by leveraging AvAir's trade expertise and global customer network."

Through this transaction, AvAir has enhanced its inventory with a broad selection of wheels and brakes for commercial and regional aircraft. Assets include Embraer E190, Bombardier CRJ700/900, MD11, A310, A320, A321, A330, A340, A350, A380, B737, B737NG, B737 MAX, B747-400, B747-800, B757, B767 and B787. This strategic enhancement of inventory not only solidifies AvAir's position as a key player in the aviation aftermarket but also reaffirms the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers with top-tier, ready-to-deploy components for a broad spectrum of aircraft.

AvAir, now in its 24th year offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign more than 26 million in-stock components. AvAir will make the acquired inventory available for both exchanges and outright sales from AvAir's facilities in Chandler, Arizona and Dublin, Ireland.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

About AvAir

Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award and is Climate Neutral Certified. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

About Lufthansa Technik

The Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company employs more than 24,000 people in dozens of locations around the globe. Lufthansa Technik offers the full range of services for commercial, VIP, and special mission aircraft. The portfolio includes maintenance, repair, overhaul and modification of airframes, engines, components, and landing gears, as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products and digital fleet support.

