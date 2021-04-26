AvAir Gains 1.5M Parts from Iberia Maintenance in Largest Acquisition to Date

Iberia Maintenance offers Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul services to more than 50 customers worldwide including all IAG airlines, Iberia, Iberia Express, Aer Lingus, British Airways, Level and Vueling; OEMs and other customers from all five continents. Iberia Maintenance provides Engine Overhaul Services for CFM56, V2500 and RB211 engines in its facility in Madrid; Heavy Maintenance for Airbus fleet in its hangars in Madrid and Barcelona; Component Repair Services and Line Maintenance Services across multiple locations in Spain and Latin America.

"We are grateful Iberia gave us the opportunity to provide a solution that goes far beyond a traditional purchase," said Brandon Wesson, Executive Vice President of Sales for AvAir. "This inventory puts AvAir in an unrivalled position to support our customers during this recovery and well into the future."

"AvAir created a strategic solution that addressed our needs," said Iván González Vallejo, Director of Strategy and Supply Chain for Iberia Maintenance. "This agreement not only provides liquidity, but a rapid adjustment of our asset needs going forward and the establishment of a working relationship with AvAir that will improve how we can better support our customers in the future."

AvAir offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease or consign more than 26 million in-stock aircraft parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120 and ASA 100 certified, and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales and shipping.

About AvAir

About Iberia Maintenance

Iberia Maintenance is a leading provider of MRO services to the IAG group airlines, OEMs and wider industry. With Airframe Line and Base maintenance capabilities covering all group Airbus fleets including the state of the art A350 and A320neo. Its engine portfolio specializing on the V2500, CFM56 and RB211 with the GTF and LEAP platforms soon to be introduced and component shops covering a wide range of ATA chapters. Iberia Maintenance supports customers around the globe and continues to adapt its business model to the changing demands of the market and its customers. Iberia Maintenance provides the highest quality and safety standards combined with a flexible and competitive commercial approach. Iberia Maintenance well trained and experienced employees provide services from the main operational hubs in Madrid and Barcelona to ensure the best service now and into the future.

