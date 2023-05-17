AvAir Receives Airline Economics Sustainability Award

News provided by

AvAir

17 May, 2023, 05:00 ET

Industry Leader Recognized for Environmental Efforts

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  AvAir, an industry-leading inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, has been awarded for its sustainability efforts by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication, and received this year's Sustainability Award.

These awards are designed to celebrate industry titans that are taking steps to reduce the carbon footprint of the aviation industry and to recognize innovation and investment in sustainability.

Continue Reading
AvAir accepts the Sustainability Award
AvAir accepts the Sustainability Award

AvAir is working with the leading environmental service and solutions provider in North America, WM to invest, improve and build upon its sustainability strategy and endeavor.

"The aviation industry has a great opportunity to make changes to support green initiatives and expand our sustainable practices," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "My team and I are passionate about assessing how we can do better in this area and are excited to be recognized for our endeavor."

While working with WM, AvAir's processes and data have been benchmarked to assess procurement, waste, water, energy, fuel, transportation, and other potential contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. Through the detailed evaluation, WM will deliver a summary of AvAir operations, environmental impacts and improvement recommendations. Following that, AvAir will establish goals and initiatives to continue to improve its environmental impact across all channels of the company.

AvAir offers customized solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock components. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

For more information about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

About AvAir
Founded in 2000, Arizona-based AvAir is a global leader in the aviation aftermarket, providing customized inventory solutions for airlines, OEMs, and MROs. AvAir has been named Parts Supplier of the Year for 2021, 2022, and 2023 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. For more about AvAir, visit AvAir.aero.

Contact: Claire Natale 
[email protected]  
cell: 202.294.5999

SOURCE AvAir

Also from this source

AvAir Receives Airline Economics Sustainability Award

AvAir Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.