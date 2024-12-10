Avalara Recognized as a Leader in Three IDC MarketScape Reports on Worldwide Tax Automation

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced that it has been named a Leader in three IDC MarketScape reports covering tax automation solutions for SMB, Enterprise, and VAT.

"Avalara has solidified its position as a global leader in cloud compliance, built on more than 20 years of innovation and investment," said Jayme Fishman, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Avalara. "Our recognition across these three IDC MarketScape categories underscores the depth and breadth of our growing expertise. Avalara remains dedicated to eliminating tax compliance challenges, enabling our customers to scale confidently and focus on their growth."

Avalara was positioned in the Leaders Category in the following reports:

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midmarket Businesses 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52732724, December 2024 ; Avalara excerpt) .

; . IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Enterprise 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52035324, December 2024 ; Avalara excerpt )

; ) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Value-Added Tax Management Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52732824, December 2024 ; Avalara excerpt ).

"Staying compliant as the regulatory landscape of tax continues to shift quickly on a global scale is simply overwhelming. Without a focus on digital transformation and automation of the tax function, organizations may fail to grow and stay compliant with changing regulations," said Kevin Permenter, Senior Research Director, IDC. "Avalara's suite of solutions for SMB, Enterprise, and VAT offer organizations a simplified way to conduct business in the digital economy. Whether undertaking a digital transformation initiative, expanding omnichannel and international sales, or adding new products and services, Avalara's continued innovation, vast partnerships, and tax content offer strong benefits for any organization."

Avalara software automates tax compliance, helping improve accuracy while reducing costs for businesses across the globe. The company's innovative, cloud-based tax calculation software applies regularly updated rates based on geolocation, item taxability, new legislation, tax regulations, and more to calculate sales and use tax, VAT, and GST across industries, borders, and tax types.

This recognition comes after Avalara was positioned in the Leaders Category in the IDC MarketScape: European Compliant e-Invoicing Solutions 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #EUR151806424, September 2024). In 2021 the company was named a Leader in three separate IDC MarketScape reports covering tax automation solutions for SMB, Enterprise, and VAT*.

* IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Small and Midsize Businesses 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987521, October 2021 ).

). IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Sales and Use Tax Automation Software for Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987421, October 2021 )

) IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud Value-Added Tax Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47987321, October 2021 ).

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, and more accurate, reliable, and valuable for 41,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.