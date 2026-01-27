Avalara Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Drive Growth in Agentic Tax and Compliance

Multi-year strategic collaboration agreement expands access of Avalara's agentic tax and compliance solutions, empowering businesses to automate tax with greater speed and intelligence on AWS

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , the agentic tax and compliance leader, today announced it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to help more businesses automate tax compliance processes leveraging Avalara's solutions built on AWS.

Under the multi-year SCA, customers will benefit from streamlined access to Avalara solutions through AWS Marketplace, with simplified procurement, consolidated billing, and the ability to apply spend towards existing AWS commitments. Avalara's status as an AWS Validated Technology Partner ensures customers can confidently build and scale their compliance infrastructure on AWS, backed by thousands of prebuilt integrations with ERP, ecommerce, and financial systems.

"This agreement marks an important step forward in Avalara's mission to make agentic tax and compliance easier and more accessible for businesses of all sizes," said Meg Higgins, SVP of Global Partners at Avalara. "Working with AWS allows us to expand our reach, improve customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities."

Accelerating Innovation and Market Reach

The SCA signals a commitment to helping businesses modernize tax compliance in step with the demands of digital transformation. As companies navigate rapid growth, evolving regulations, and increasingly complex operating environments, Avalara's agentic AI platform offers a reliable path forward. Its cloud-native architecture is built for scale and resilience, enabling organizations to reduce risk, increase accuracy, and accelerate time to value, without disrupting the systems they already use.

"By using Avalara on AWS, we've been able to streamline our tax compliance processes and reduce manual effort, allowing our team to focus on higher-value work," said Heather Paquette, Tax Technology Manager, Global Companies LLC. "The scalability and stability of AWS, combined with Avalara's tax expertise, has delivered meaningful efficiency gains for our organization."

By expanding its collaboration with AWS, Avalara is doubling down on meeting customers where they are: in the cloud and in the tools they trust. With intelligent automation, robust content, and more than 1,400 signed partner integrations, Avalara is helping businesses transform tax compliance from a manual obligation into a strategic enabler.

"We're excited to deepen our collaboration with Avalara to help more organizations simplify and automate their tax compliance in the cloud," said Allison Johnson, Director, Americas Technology Partners at AWS. "This expansion combines the power of Avalara's agentic AI platform with the scalability of AWS to deliver innovative solutions for businesses across industries."

As companies navigate increasingly complex tax obligations, Avalara's solutions help reduce risk, improve accuracy, and accelerate business agility. Visit Avalara in AWS Marketplace for more information.

About Avalara

Avalara is the agentic tax and compliance leader. For more than two decades, Avalara has developed one of the most expansive libraries of tax content and integrations in the industry, supporting over 200,000 direct and indirect customers across more than 75 countries. The company's purpose-built AI agents automate end-to-end compliance processes with greater precision, from tax calculations and return filings to exemption certificate management and beyond. For more information, visit Avalara.com .

SOURCE Avalara, Inc.