Avalara Tops G2 Grid for Sales Tax and VAT Compliance Software for 20th Quarter in a Row

Avalara, Inc.

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced it has been recognized as a market leader in G2's Winter 2024 Grid for Sales Tax and VAT Compliance Software, the company's 20th consecutive quarter as a leader on the grid. Avalara has been in the leader quadrant of the Sales Tax and VAT Compliance Grid since Spring 2019.

As the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 90 million software buyers each year. Products recognized in the leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence scores. Avalara has the highest score of any company in the Sales Tax and VAT Compliance Grid, and has established the largest Market Presence among products in the category.

To qualify for inclusion in the Sales Tax and VAT Compliance category, a product must:

  • Track sales tax, VAT, GST, or other rates and rules for jurisdictions relevant to a user's products or services
  • Track and apply tax exemptions for the appropriate times, products, transactions, or accounts
  • Update rates and rules in response to policy revisions or new legislation
  • Integrate with accounting and transaction tools so rates are communicated, stored, and applied
  • Automate and manage returns and remittance for all jurisdictions

"This recognition affirms the efforts of our mission to deliver value to our customers and make the process of tax compliance as fast, easy, accurate, affordable, and reliable as possible," said Liz Armbruester, EVP of Customer and Compliance Operations at Avalara. "Our consistent leadership in 20 straight iterations of the G2 Sales Tax and VAT Compliance Software Grid demonstrates the results of the day-to-day work of our teams across Avalara to ensure customer success."

The Avalara Platform automates the tax compliance process through more than 1,200 signed partner integrations across accounting, business, ERP, ecommerce, and shopping cart applications. Leveraging an industry-leading database of regularly updated tax rates and rules, the Avalara Platform helps improve compliance in jurisdictions around the world.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Avalara was recently named a market leader in G2's Summer 2023 Sales Tax and VAT Compliance Grid. To learn how Avalara solves tax compliance for businesses across industries like manufacturing, retail, software, and more, visit avalara.com.

About Avalara
Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 30,000+ business and government customers in over 75 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

