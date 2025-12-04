Avalere Health taps Sarah Hall, FCB Health New York vet, as President of US Marketing

Marketing leader Sarah Hall joins Avalere Health after serving in senior positions at IPG Health, bringing with her a legacy of award-winning creativity, business strategy, and a flair for innovation.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalere Health, a global strategic partner for the healthcare industry, today announces the appointment of former FCB Health New York President Sarah Hall as President of US Marketing.

Sarah Hall, President, US Marketing, Avalere Health

In this pivotal role, Hall will lead Avalere Health's US Marketing Agency of Record teams in an era of deep creativity and digital innovation, including its Creative and Media offerings as well as Access Marketing and Learning and Development. She will further a vision for the future of US Marketing that ensures biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology clients stay ahead in a complex and political environment, building meaningful, compelling, authentic engagements that reach every patient.

"I'm incredibly excited that Sarah is joining Avalere Health. She has a legacy of developing exceptional, award-winning healthcare campaigns. Beyond her stellar reputation, she brings deep sector experience and exceptional agency leadership with proven results. She's a fantastic addition to our leadership team, with an incredible talent for galvanizing people in uncovering the unexpected, moving solutions that truly reach EVERY PATIENT POSSIBLE," said Amar Urhekar, CEO, Avalere Health.

Prior to joining Avalere Health, Hall spent 13 years at FCB Health New York, where she served as Managing Partner before becoming President in 2024. During this time, the team was highly decorated, receiving a host of MM+M, Cannes Lions, and Clio awards. Before joining FCB Health New York, she held leadership positions at Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness and Arnold Worldwide.

Hall will continue to cement Avalere Health's data and analytics-driven agency offering, including its legacy for launching new products and driving innovative omnichannel marketing. The US Marketing agency offering has become renowned for its deep specialism in complex therapeutic areas, including rare diseases, oncology, precision medicines, specialty pharma, and medical device.

Key to Avalere Health's Marketing approach is the seamless ability to collaborate across its Advisory, Medical, and Global Marketing capabilities. Together, these experts build connected strategies across each agency of record account, moving at pace and driving exceptional value for clients.

"I'm excited to join Avalere Health and lead alongside this remarkable marketing team. Stepping into Amar's Global Leadership Team is a responsibility I take seriously and with great enthusiasm. What inspires me most is the strength of this organization – the ability to unite marketing, media, AI, and policy expertise to create meaningful impact for clients and the patients they support. That kind of alignment is powerful and unique. I'm ready to help further build on our vision, empower our teams, and champion the bold work, building and nurturing unconventional connections that will define Avalere Health's next chapter," said Hall.

Throughout her career, Hall has become an expert in direct-to-consumer (DTC) excellence, leading some of the world's most notable product launches. The US healthcare landscape has become more politically dynamic, calling for manufacturers to rapidly pivot their DTC strategies. Under Hall's leadership, Avalere Health's US Marketing specialists will further partner with its policy and market access experts to uncover new paths of DTC commercialization, creating an incredibly unique proposal for savvy biopharmaceutical clients looking to build deep connections with patients in a tumultuous political environment.

