Avalife Brings Peace of Mind

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalife is a health and wellness brand that is delivering in the area of cognitive health. Its product line is replete with supplements that foster wellness and balance. From fighting stress to enhancing clarity to boosting overall cognitive stamina, the company has created a plethora of supplements that are a welcome support for a tired mind.

Avalife is a well-established international brand and a growing name in the American health and wellness market. Its wide selection of supplements utilizes a powerful blend of Ayurvedic medicine and modern research to create traditionally sound, science-backed supplements for its customers.

Many of Avalife's products have had a major impact in areas like gut health, immune support, and general nutrition. In addition, the brand has also cobbled together an impressive array of cognitive focused supplements that include:

Stress Free : A supplement that uses a combination of Ayurvedic herbs, including Bacopa and Holy Basil, to provide adrenal support and manage occasional spikes in stress and support in Brain Fog

: A supplement that uses a combination of Ayurvedic herbs, including Bacopa and Holy Basil, to provide adrenal support and manage occasional spikes in stress and support in Brain Fog Calm : A supplement that brings together traditional herbs like clinically studied Holy Basil, Jatamansi and Chamomile to support healthy stress management, promote relaxation, and foster a greater sense of balance.

: A supplement that brings together traditional herbs like clinically studied Holy Basil, Jatamansi and Chamomile to support healthy stress management, promote relaxation, and foster a greater sense of balance. Mind Focus : A supplement that leans on Ayurvedic staples like BacoMind Bacopa, a clinically studied ingredient along with Gotu Kola that helps provide a greater sense of clarity, focus, alertness, memory and supports in Brain Fog.

: A supplement that leans on Ayurvedic staples like BacoMind Bacopa, a clinically studied ingredient along with Gotu Kola that helps provide a greater sense of clarity, focus, alertness, memory and supports in Brain Fog. Ashwagandha: A supplement that consists of KSM-66 Ashwagandha with 16+ clinical trials that can help with wellness in areas including stress, memory, and cognition.

Each of these supplements has been carefully crafted with consumers in mind. Some focus exclusively on the mind while others address both cognitive and physical concerns. All of them are formulated with the same attention to detail that goes into each of Avalife's offerings.

This starts with each product being formulated by Ayurvedic experts. From there, they are manufactured using clinically tested, natural ingredients, some are grown by the company's sister enterprise AvaGro. From lab to farm to shelf, each Avalife product is dripping with purpose, and its line of wellness supplements is no exception.

About Avalife: Avalife is a subsidiary of Avacare Global, a South African pharmaceutical company founded by Dr. Vikram Naik in 1997. While the entire Avacare Global family focuses on developing effective solutions for consumers, the Avalife brand, in particular, is a dietary supplement enterprise that uses a blend of Ayurvedic tradition and modern science to create holistic solutions for the health and wellness community.

