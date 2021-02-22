Avalife Facilitates Peace in a Pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalife has been delivering solutions to the health and wellness community ever since its inception over half a decade ago. The fledgling brand has been able to do so thanks to a keen focus on addressing health in a holistic manner.

Rather than throwing chemicals at symptoms, Avalife seeks to utilize tradition-based Ayurvedic wisdom to tackle the deeper issues impacting modern consumers. In addition to ancient wisdom, each product that the company develops is backed by scientifically proven research and study. This, in effect, brings together past and present solutions into one hyper-effective line of products.

Nowhere is this more apparent than in the brand's Ashwagandha and Sleep supplements. This dynamic duo of dietary products is designed to restore a sense of peace and stability, each in its own way.

On the one hand, the Ashwagandha supplement is specifically designed to enhance endurance, bolster recovery, and promote stamina and strength. Where it particularly hits home — in the midst of a pandemic, at least — is its ability to reduce stress. To quote the brand itself, the Ashwagandha supplement attempts to bring "balance to the stressful life & promotes energy and endurance when needed."

On the other hand, Avalife's Sleep supplement aims to relax and rejuvenate those in need of rest. Its unique combination of herbal ingredients enables natural sleep that is deep and restorative. The emphasis on the natural is important, as it helps to avoid side effects that can come from the use of chemical sleep-inducers or the development of day-time sleep habits.

This pair of health and wellness products provides an ideal way to address the stress that has built up for many over a year defined by polarizing politics, economic crises, and above all, a pandemic. In addition, quarantines and remote work and school have utterly upset schedules and routines everywhere.

At such a time as this, the chance to restore a sense of calm, endurance, and rest to daily life isn't just helpful. It's essential.

About Avalife: Avalife was founded in 2014. It is a subsidiary of Avacare Global and sources its herbs from its sister startup AvaGro. Avalife is deeply committed to a business model that puts sustainability and transparency first in the sourcing of its ingredients. It is also focused on delivering tangible results for its customers.

Please direct inquiries to:

Dani Filosa

(954) 353-9948

[email protected]

SOURCE Avalife