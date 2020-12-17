Avalife is Setting New Standards in the Health and Wellness Sector

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate social responsibility (CSR) has become a common focal point for many businesses as the 21st century has progressed. The concept of self-regulating an enterprise in order to remain accountable has not only become popular, but it's also become an essential ingredient in attracting and retaining a loyal customer base. Addressing important CSR issues — such as supporting local communities, operating sustainably, and caring for the health of employees — has become a primary way for businesses to demonstrate their mission, vision, and ethics.

While the development and execution of CSR initiatives are an important part of any modern business, they can often be expensive and difficult to execute. This often leaves companies focusing on one or two CSR objectives at a time, such as Starbucks aiming to stop using plastic straws or Green Mountain Coffee Roasters working toward a 100% recyclable coffee pod.

While each specific instance of corporate social responsibility can be effective, often they do little more than distract from larger or more egregious activities that are going unaddressed. However, every once and a while, an enterprise comes onto the scene that is able to demonstrate an impressive number of corporate social responsibility efforts both simultaneously and throughout its core business activities. This is the case with Avalife. The health and wellness brand has managed to imbue every aspect of its business activity with a clear consideration of what is best for its customers, the public good, and the environment.

As far as its customers are concerned, Avalife is committed to providing a line of supplements that are an amalgam of "holistic wellness and traditional wisdom" and are backed up with thorough, evidence-based modern science. They are openly invested in seeing results rather than simply making sales.

When it comes to considering both the larger public and the environment, the company is all in on sustainably and transparently sourcing its ingredients. Avalife doesn't even settle for working with quality third-party companies. The brand gets its herbal supplements directly from its sister company AvaGro, which specializes in sustainable agriculture. This allows for a clear measure of eco-friendly transparency while also supporting agriculture and under-privileged communities in India and Africa.

From the earliest point of its supply chain right on through to customer service, Avalife is setting new standards, particularly when it comes to corporate social responsibility in the health and wellness sector. The company truly does believe it can provide quality products in a responsible, transparent, and effective manner. Avalife has also made a concerted effort to expand into a larger international market in recent months. It will be interesting to see how the successful brand's ethically sound business model can hold up under the pressure of global demand.

