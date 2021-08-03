Avalife Is Supporting the Brain Through the Stomach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalife is a popular health and wellness brand that has invested significant resources into creating a powerful probiotic line of dietary supplements. Each product is tailored to certain demographics, situations, or circumstances. In all cases, though, the goal is simple: to support the body's overall balance and well-being — including mental health — through a strong digestive system.

A growing body of research has revealed how closely the brain and the gut work together — a phenomenon known as the "gut-brain axis." Both organs produce neurotransmitters and can help with regulating things like appetite and mood.

This biological collaboration between the digestive tract and the nervous system can negatively manifest when stress leads to a stomachache or digestive discomfort and is accompanied by anxiety or depression. On a more positive note, the use of probiotics to improve gut health can also have a significant impact on the mind. Multiple studies have indicated that probiotic use can improve cognitive function, lower stress, and balance one's mood.

This growing link between the brain and the gut (which is often referred to as the "second brain") has been a driving factor behind health and wellness brand Avalife's growing line of probiotic supplements. The research and development team behind the brand has prided itself on its ability to, in the words of the brand, "combine the traditional wisdom of Ayurvedic medicine and validate it with modern research and scientific studies to formulate best in class products."

This has led to the development of the brand's line of premium probiotic products, all of which are designed to support holistic brain and body health. Amongst the long list of options, which are registered with Health Canada and have an NPN number, Avalife offers:

Daily use probiotics like Daily Flora Balance, designed to rebalance intestinal microflora.

Stronger options like Advance Rescue and Ultra-Balance, which can offer maximum support or help to combat the negative effects of long-term Prescription medication.

Unique solutions like Senior 60+, which provides a single probiotic strain that is ideal for seniors' digestive health.

Avalife's probiotic line is extensive and impressive. It offers an applicable and specific solution for each individual's scenario. Taken as a whole, the more-than-a-dozen probiotic products offer an excellent way to not only improve the body's physical condition but to support the function and health of the brain, as well.

About Avalife: Avalife's parent company, Avacare Global, was founded by Dr. Vikram Naik in South Africa in 1997. Avacare is the company's division that is focused on holistic solutions and targets natural and complementary medicine in pursuit of that end.

SOURCE Avalife