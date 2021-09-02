Avalife Offers Maximum Immunity Support

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalife is a brand focused on providing supplemental support for the entire body. The brand's Max Defense supplement utilizes the immunity-supporting powers of several well-known herbal ingredients. Chief amongst these is AP-Bio extract from the herb Andrographis paniculata.

Avalife is a company that specializes in holistic healthcare. The brand's unique business model combines scientific research with ancient Ayurvedic herbal remedies. This brings the best of both worlds together into effective dietary supplements that offer real solutions. From gut health to mental wellness, relaxation to invigoration, Avalife has a prolific line of products designed to strengthen bodies and improve lives.

One of these dietary supplements is Max Defense. As the name implies, the product is designed to promote a rapid immune response within the body. This is done through an elite combination of herbs, all of which focus on bolstering the body's ability to fight off foreign invaders.

High on the list of Max Defense's ingredients is AP-Bio extract. This is sourced from the Andrographis paniculata plant. Commonly referred to as the "king of bitters," the herb is native to Asia, commonly found in areas such as China or India. It has been found to have a wide variety of uses, many of which are critical to immune health.

For example, research has connected Andrographis to anti-inflammatory effects. The herb was also shown to effectively improve the recovery from uncomplicated URTIs (upper respiratory tract infections.)

Avalife explains that AP-Bio, in particular, is "the only fast-acting Andrographis paniculata extract," adding that it is "standardized to contain 30% Andrographolide." Andrographolide is the major bioactive chemical part of the herbaceous plant. Avalife uses this particular form as it claims that it "works two times faster than a regular product. It is clinically tested to show that symptomatic relief can be seen within 3 days."

Along with AP-Bio, Max Defense includes natural Vitamin C sourced from the gooseberry plant, ashwagandha, which has several potent immunity benefits , and vitamin D3, sourced from algae. These powerful herbal ingredients are carefully formulated to provide a rapid boost to the immune system.

Avalife's Max Defense is yet another success out of a long string of stellar products that the brand has created. It manages to incorporate venerated ingredients in scientifically meaningful amounts for maximum effect, with the result being a stronger, healthier, and better-protected body.

About Avalife: Avalife is a subsidiary of Avacare Global. The parent company was founded in 1997 by Dr. Vikram Naik. Avalife specializes in creating holistic dietary supplements that combine the deep-rooted wisdom of Ayurvedic tradition with modern, research-backed science. Learn more about Avalife at avalife.com .

