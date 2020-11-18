Avalife Puts Sustainability and Transparency First

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness brand Avalife has made impressive inroads in the overseas health and wellness industry by developing an innovative business model that has managed to stand out in an overly-saturated market. Avalife's offerings have been developed by a team of 25 scientists who have used carefully selected ingredients to create a line of products that can naturally address brain, immune, gut, and joint health concerns. They have conducted multiple clinical trials in order to demonstrate the efficacy and consistency of their products throughout their development and release to the public.

While Avalife's products may speak for themselves, the company has particularly managed to garner public attention by demonstrating a laudable sense of sustainability and transparency throughout its business activities. The latter can be seen by the fact that the company doesn't just focus on traditional industry standards, such as clinical trials and scientific selection of ingredients. It goes above and beyond this by striving to ensure its customers actually experience the results that they seek by utilizing their products.

When it comes to the sustainability side of the equation, Avalife strives to uphold an impressive standard of quality throughout both its research and development as well as its manufacturing processes. For example, the company states that all of its current products are made with natural, vegetarian, and 100% herbal ingredients. It has even gone so far as to inspire the folks behind Avalife to create another company, AvaGro, which specializes in sustainable agricultural farming practices. This has allowed Avalife to dependably source its herbal ingredients in a manner that is as close to "in house" as possible.

In addition, the brand claims that it supports both farming and underprivileged communities in both Africa and India, adding that every Avalife product purchased by a customer indirectly helps to "support a family in these countries." From respect for past traditions to careful scientific collaboration, painstakingly sourced ingredients, and a clear emphasis on sustainability, Avalife has shown itself to be a 21st-century company that knows how to conduct business.

The brand's corporate social responsibility initiatives are not ancillary considerations, either. On the contrary, Avalife has intimately woven both sustainability and transparency deeply into its integral operations. The company has done so in a manner that enables it to resonate with modern consumers, even as it offers them viable solutions to their health and wellness needs. Avalife is a brand that is worth watching as it makes its mark on the global health and wellness market in the months and years ahead.

Please direct inquiries to:

Theodora Keller

(954) 969-2794

[email protected]

SOURCE Avalife