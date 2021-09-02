Avalife Uses Shear Strength to Improve CBD Results

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalife is a well-established health and wellness brand that has created a robust line of holistic dietary supplements. While the company has always had a diverse focus that covered many different areas, its recent breakthroughs in the CBD field are particularly worthy of note, with its new nanoemulsions taking center stage.

Most consumers have become well aware of the benefits of CBD in recent years. The booming industry promises a plethora of attractive results, from bodily health to mental relaxation. CBD helps with managing pain, improving one's mood, aiding with sleep, and increasing alertness.

However, in order to tap into these benefits, one must use quality CBD products. Not just that, but the CBD must be absorbed from the digestive tract into the bloodstream if it's going to have an effect. According to health and wellness brand Avalife, the bioavailability (i.e. absorbability within the digestive tract) of CBD oil is typically a meager 6%.

The holistic healthcare brand blames a large part of the issue on the inability of CBD oil to mix well with water. This, the brand explains, leads to poor absorption. It also explains that CBD is unstable in stomach acid, further hindering its ability to be processed properly by the body.

Seeing this shortcoming, Avalife set out on a path to find a better way to deliver its quality CBD products. The result was its NANOZOMAL line of CBD+ products.

Avalife's NANOZOMAL products are made with a one-of-a-kind production method that utilizes nanotechnology. "Nanotechnology," the brand's material explains, "has been widely used to improve the delivery of poorly water soluble medicines and to protect them from acid in the digestive tract."

Avalife goes on to break down the way that it has used this technology to incorporate CBD oil into a "CBD nanoemulsion." This is done by combining CBD oil, water, and a mixture of phospholipids and surfactants under extreme shear stress.

The resulting amalgamation is made up of nanoparticles, which are composed of tiny spheres of CBD surrounded by phospholipids, that are soluble in water. Not only that, but the brand claims that the resulting concoction is more stable, has a faster onset of action, and delivers a staggering 15X larger amount of bioavailable CBD than normal oils.

While Avalife's innovative take on CBD is still new on the market, it's already beginning to make waves with consumers. CBD oil may be a popular therapeutic tool at the moment. But it can also be expensive. The chance to get 15 times more impact from a single tincture, capsule, salve, or sachet of CBD is too tempting to ignore. It's a factor that will likely continue to expand Avalife's already impressive presence in the health and wellness industry.

About Avalife: Avalife is a subsidiary of Avacare Global. The health and wellness brand specializes in creating holistic dietary supplements. These feature an effective combination of traditional Ayurvedic medicine and modern, science-backed research. Learn more about Avalife at avalife.com .

