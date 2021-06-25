Avalife's Probiotics Are Friendly Visitors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Many studies have shown that the brain affects gut health, and the gut affects the brain health. These two organs are connected both physically and biochemically in number of ways. The trillions of friendly microbes that live in the gut also produce chemical reactions that affect how the brain works. Taking care of gut health becomes of prime importance to overall health and wellness.

Global health and wellness brand Avalife has created a large, diverse line of probiotic supplements for any kind of need or occasion. These are designed to provide a flurry of friendly bacteria to a suffering digestive system in an attempt to restore a sense of balance to an individual's gut health.

Probiotics have long been pursued as a natural way to enhance gut health and keep one's intestinal flora balanced. It's been surmised that they help prevent various health concerns such as skin rashes, fungal infections, and overall gastrointestinal discomfort.

This can provide critical aid in a variety of scenarios. For example, many believe that digestive concerns during pregnancy can be improved through probiotics. A dose of good bacteria can also help overcome the negative effects of antibiotics and avoid potential yeast infections.

However, good bacteria don't stick around forever. As the health and wellness experts at the supplement brand Avalife explain, "Probiotics are only 'visitors' in your intestine and will disappear along with their health benefits if not consumed regularly." They go on to suggest that a "daily dose of probiotics is recommended to maintain a healthy intestinal environment."

In pursuit of the gut-brain connection as a central focus to human wellness, Avalife has created an extensive line of probiotic supplements that serve a variety of purposes, Suresh Lakshmikanthan, "President" of Avalife, states, "All of these products are registered with Health Canada and have an NPN number."

AvaFem : A probiotic supplement that is specially formulated for Women's health. The combination of 5 strains of probiotics along with Organic Cranberry Extract & D Mannose is ideal for female health.

: A probiotic supplement that is specially formulated for Women's health. The combination of 5 strains of probiotics along with Organic Cranberry Extract & D Mannose is ideal for female health. Daily Flora Balance : 5 different strains combined to make 3 Billion CFU meant for daily use to rebalance intestinal microflora, support immunity, and relieve lactose intolerance.

: 5 different strains combined to make 3 Billion CFU meant for daily use to rebalance intestinal microflora, support immunity, and relieve lactose intolerance. Ultra-Balance : The 50 Billion CFU, 6 Strain combination of probiotics is exclusively formulated for maximum support of the gut microbiome.

: The 50 Billion CFU, 6 Strain combination of probiotics is exclusively formulated for maximum support of the gut microbiome. Advance Rescue : A probiotic that packs a punch and is ideal for more advanced intestinal care or to combat the effects of antibiotic medication.

: A probiotic that packs a punch and is ideal for more advanced intestinal care or to combat the effects of antibiotic medication. Senior 60+: A Unique probiotic formulation with 1 strain that is ideal for supporting digestive health in seniors.

This is just a sample of the brand's extensive selection. Each probiotic focuses on a different symptom, end result, or demographic. Regardless of the specifics, though, every Avalife probiotic supplement is designed to boost the body's friendly bacteria levels in order to restore a sense of balance and digestive health.

About Avalife: Avalife is a subsidiary of Avacare Global, a South African-based pharmaceutical company that was founded in 1997. The Avalife brand is focused on creating holistic dietary supplements by using a blend of ancient Ayurvedic medicinal wisdom and modern scientific research. The company's products support, among other things, digestive, immune, bone, and mental health.

