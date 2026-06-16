Avaline Accelerates National Retail Presence with Major Grocery Expansion

New and broadened placements in Kroger, Whole Foods, and Target mark a major milestone in national retail growth

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic wine brand Avaline today announces a significant expansion of its national retail footprint, increasing presence across Kroger, Whole Foods, and Target—three of the country's most influential grocery retailers. With the rollout of Avaline Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc across Kroger divisions nationwide, alongside additional placements at Whole Foods and Target, the brand reaches a new milestone in its mission to make thoughtfully crafted wine more accessible to consumers everywhere.

At Kroger, Avaline Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc are rolling out across 20 divisions and 27 states, strengthening shelf presence at scale. The expansion underscores Kroger's position as a go-to destination for high-quality, thoughtfully sourced products, bringing premium wine options into the mainstream grocery environment without compromising on convenience.

This summer, Avaline is also doubling its footprint at Whole Foods, broadening distribution of Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Sparkling, and more to consumers nationwide. Avaline also remains a top-performing brand at Target across Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé, White, and Pinot Noir, while rising stars Prosecco, Chardonnay, and Cabernet Sauvignon continue to build momentum with Cabernet now scaling to full nationwide distribution.

"Avaline was founded on the belief that consumers deserve greater clarity in what they drink, and that expectation continues to shape how the category evolves," said Jennifer Purcell, CEO of Avaline. "Our continued expansion across Kroger, Whole Foods, and Target reflects both the strength of our retail partnerships and the growing demand for organic, transparent wines nationwide."

As consumers place increasing value on ingredients and production practices, Avaline's extended presence across national retailers signals a larger shift toward transparency and organic as defining forces in the wine category. This latest growth marks a meaningful step in the brand's U.S. growth, meeting rising demand while continuing to elevate standards for what consumers expect from modern winemaking.

"This next phase of growth marks a significant step forward in Avaline's retail availability," said Matthew Szura, Senior Vice President of Sales at Avaline. "We're seeing strong momentum across the portfolio as we continue to scale distribution and deepen our presence across Kroger, Whole Foods, and Target, reinforcing our footprint in shaping the modern wine aisle."

Avaline Sauvignon Blanc will be available for $23.99 SRP and Cabernet Sauvignon will be available for $25.99 SRP at Kroger locations nationwide. Learn more about the Avaline wines at drinkavaline.com. Follow Avaline (@avaline) for the latest news and brand updates.

About Avaline

Avaline sets a new standard for wine. Crafted in Europe with organic grapes and nothing unnecessary, every bottle is both delicious and impeccably made. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of ingredient integrity and honest winemaking—clearly labeling what's in (and what's not) so you never have to question what's in your glass. Avaline proves that good wine isn't complicated—it's simply better.

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SOURCE Avaline