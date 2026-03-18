Avaline Expands Sales Team To Strengthen Presence Across Major U.S. Markets

New hires in Florida, Texas, Chicago, New York and the West Coast signal continued investment in distributor alignment, account coverage and long-term national growth

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avaline today announced a series of strategic hires across its sales organization, underscoring the brand's commitment to expanding market coverage, strengthening distributor partnerships and accelerating on-premise growth across the United States.

Across priority growth regions, Avaline is building experienced field teams to strengthen distributor alignment, expand retail partnerships and accelerate growth in high-opportunity on-premise accounts.

"These additions reflect our belief that strong local sales leaders are essential to building lasting partnerships and driving meaningful growth," said Avaline CEO Jennifer Purcell. "As Avaline continues to scale nationally, our investment in an experienced sales team will allow us to better support our distributor, retail, and on-premise partners."

Regionally, the company is deepening its presence in several high-opportunity markets. In Texas, industry veteran Joe Rance has stepped into the role of Sales Director for the South Central region, bringing more than 25 years of wholesale beverage alcohol experience to drive distributor alignment and statewide growth. Avaline is also actively recruiting for a newly created Dallas–Fort Worth-based Area Sales Manager position to further build momentum in the state.

In two priority metro markets, Avaline is expanding local leadership to support on-premise growth. Mark Molina joins as a second Area Sales Manager in Florida, strengthening coverage in Miami, while Erin Scheetz has been named Market Manager for the New York City metro area — reinforcing investment in one of the brand's most strategic metro markets.

The company is also entering new territory with its first dedicated field presence in Chicago, where Marilia Pieretti joins as Area Sales Manager to support distribution expansion and key account development across the Chicagoland area. On the West Coast, Victor Lopez has been appointed Avaline's first Area Sales Manager for Southern California, overseeing Los Angeles and San Diego as the brand continues to scale across the region.

With expanded field coverage and account leadership, Avaline is strengthening the foundation for scalable growth.

ABOUT AVALINE

Avaline sets a new standard for wine. Crafted with organic grapes and nothing unnecessary, every bottle is both delicious and impeccably made. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of ingredient integrity and honest winemaking—clearly labeling what's in (and what's not) so you never have to question what's in your glass. Avaline proves that good wine isn't complicated—it's simply better.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Avaline