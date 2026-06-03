Avaline Kicks Off "Summer on Repeat" with Limited-Edition Rosé Label, Proper Hotels Partnership, and Nationwide Activations

The seasonal campaign pairs a limited-edition Rosé label with cultural partnerships and experiential programming across the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, organic wine brand Avaline unveils Summer on Repeat, a multi-platform campaign designed to celebrate the rituals, destinations, and gatherings that define the season. From golden hour pours to long dinners that stretch into the night, Avaline invites consumers to savor the moments worth repeating all summer long.

Avaline Limited-Edition Rosé

At the center of the campaign is Avaline's French Rosé, debuting a limited-edition label featuring a photograph by Paris-based artist Marcelo Gomes. Known for his cinematic, textural visual language, Gomes interprets the rhythm and nostalgia of summer through an abstract wave motif inspired by long coastal days and the feeling of wanting summer to last forever. The design unites two places central to Avaline's story: the California shores where the brand was born and the French vineyards where its Rosé is crafted, capturing the effortless, endless-summer feeling found in every bottle.

As part of the campaign, Avaline is partnering with Proper Hotels as the official wine partner of the Proper Summer Music Series, a summer-long cultural programming platform spanning Santa Monica Proper Hotel, Austin Proper Hotel, The Shelborne By Proper in Miami Beach, and Montauk Yacht Club. Bringing together live music, hospitality, and modern entertainment, the partnership places Avaline at the center of a curated lineup of summer experiences across some of the country's most sought-after destinations. As part of the series, Montauk Yacht Club and Billboard will once again host the Marina Music Series, with Avaline featured as the official wine partner throughout the summer—aligning the brand with one of the season's most premier live music series.

Additional programming includes a seasonal frosé collaboration with Los Angeles hotspot LEORA and immersive "Avaline Hours" experiences in key markets across the U.S.

"Summer on Repeat is inspired by the moments we find ourselves returning to all season long — lunches that stretch into golden hour, weekends away, and spontaneous gatherings with the people we love," said Shayna George, Chief Marketing Officer at Avaline. "We created this campaign to celebrate the simple moments that become cherished memories, and our partnership with Proper Hotels provides the perfect setting to place Avaline at the center of it all."

The campaign will roll out across digital, retail, experiential, and on-premise channels nationwide through August. Consumers can also explore a dedicated Summer on Repeat digital hub featuring seasonal recipes, entertaining inspiration, "Rosé radio" playlist, and event programming accessible via QR codes on bottles and retail displays.

With Summer on Repeat, Avaline continues to build on its momentum as one of the fastest-growing organic wine brands in the U.S. Available nationwide at major retailers including Target, Sprouts, and Whole Foods Market, the brand continues to expand its presence across hospitality, experiential, and cultural spaces while redefining how wine shows up in modern life.

The limited-edition French Rosé label will be available for purchase on Avaline's website and at select Bristol Farms, Pavilions, and Sprouts locations throughout the summer. To find a bottle near you, visit Avaline's store locator for participating retailers and availability.

Learn more about the Avaline Summer on Repeat campaign at drinkavaline.com. Follow Avaline (@avaline) to stay inspired all summer long.

About Avaline

Avaline sets a new standard for wine. Crafted in Europe with organic grapes and nothing unnecessary, every bottle is both delicious and impeccably made. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of ingredient integrity and honest winemaking—clearly labeling what's in (and what's not) so you never have to question what's in your glass. Avaline proves that good wine isn't complicated—it's simply better.

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SOURCE Avaline