Avaline Unwraps 2025 Holiday Campaign: Gift Simply. Drink Well

The organic wine brand celebrates the traditions that define the holiday season, paying homage to some of the most iconic scenes from "The Holiday"

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic wine brand, Avaline, debuts its 2025 holiday campaign celebrating the traditions that make the holidays feel just right. From long, cozy dinners to the sparkle in a glass during a heartwarming toast, Avaline invites consumers to savor the joyful moments that truly matter this season. By leaning into the nostalgic charm of classic holiday films, Avaline is bringing together a likeminded community of brands, creators, and consumers through weeks of co-branded giveaways and festive content.

"Avaline's holiday campaign celebrates the small, personal moments that make the season special. Whether it's a festive toast or a thoughtful gift, we're bringing our organic wines to the traditions people love and reminding everyone to enjoy the moments that matter most," said Jennifer Purcell, CEO of Avaline.

Just in time for seasonal celebrations, Avaline is introducing a new gift set that truly sparkles – the New Years Eve Set. The set features best-sellers Avaline Prosecco, Avaline Sparkling, and Avaline Sparkling Rosé, all of which are crafted for celebrations you can feel good about. Newly released Avaline Prosecco is organic, low in sugar, and offers white floral, honeysuckle, peach blossom, and stone fruit aromas, with vibrant minerality and a crisp, refreshing finish. The New Years Eve Set is available beginning today online at drinkavaline.com for $189. Avaline Prosecco is available at Target stores nationwide and online, as well as in select bars and restaurants.

For gifting, Avaline has elevated solutions for every person, palate, and occasion including the Avaline Holiday Gift Box , a curated six-bottle set featuring Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Grigio, Prosecco, Pinot Noir, Lambrusco, and Chardonnay. Available now for $155, or $164.99 with a beautiful, ready-to-gift box. Avaline is also offering in-store specialty gift wrapping in select retailers, making it simpler than ever to gift in style and bring people together over a bottle of organic wine. Head to Avaline's website to find a retailer near you offering in-store gift wrapping this season.

In a time of celebrations, Avaline is closing out a monumental year as a Fast Company 'Brands That Matter' honoree, recognized in the "Established Excellence" category for redefining what it means to drink wine with transparency, intention and joy. With exceptional growth, category-defining innovations, and a passionate community, the brand enters 2026 with unstoppable momentum.

Learn more about the Avaline Holiday Campaign and take advantage of holiday deals online at drinkavaline.com . Follow Avaline (@ avaline ) to stay inspired all season long.

About Avaline

Avaline sets a new standard for wine. Crafted with organic grapes and nothing unnecessary, every bottle is both delicious and impeccably made. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of ingredient integrity and honest winemaking—clearly labeling what's in (and what's not in) your glass so you never have to question it. Avaline proves that good wine isn't complicated—it's simply better.

