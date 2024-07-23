Avallé Releases the New Jaine Wines from Leading Vineyards in Washington's Columbia Valley

Inaugural Wines from Winemaker Ali Mayfield Highlight Dynamic White and Rosé Wines from Sustainably Farmed Vineyards

WOODINVILLE, Wash., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avallé, the wine portfolio focused on unlocking the potential of Washington's Columbia Valley, has just released its new wines from Jaine, a brand that exclusively focuses on crafting white and rosé wines from sustainably farmed vineyards across the Columbia Valley. The new wines from the 2022 and 2023 vintages were made by Winemaker Ali Mayfield.

Jaine focuses on single vineyards across the Columbia Valley as vines grown in the Ancient Lakes, Royal Slope, Wahluke Slope and Horse Heaven Hills AVAs are deeply vibrant and expressive in nature.

The vineyards that Jaine works with are carefully selected. "We exclusively partner with growers who share our values on environmental stewardship and sustainable farming practices. By supporting these growers, we are not only ensuring the quality of our products, but also promoting a more environmentally friendly approach to farming, said Winemaker Ali Mayfield. "Our goal is to create a positive impact on the land and the community, and we are proud to partner with growers who are committed to doing the same."

Ali Mayfield was brought on to lead winemaking at Jaine in 2022 and brings deep experience and passion working with white varietals. Ali began her journey in winemaking being mentored by the late Stan Clarke, a pioneer in Washington State winemaking. Throughout her career, Ali has worked at several high-end wineries and collaborated with leading winemakers across the industry. She has created a reputation for bringing out the very best of the vineyards she works with.

The Jaine wines are made with minimal intervention to express the dynamic fruit from the great vineyards in the Columbia Valley. Each Jaine wine tells a story of the vineyard and varietal.

"The Jaine wines are fresh, expressive and full of life," said Ali Mayfield. "Each wine has its own personality but as you taste the Sauvignon Blancs, Rosés and Chardonnays in the portfolio, you will taste a sense of family. There's a style thread that connects the portfolio together."

The new releases include:

2023 Columbia Valley Sauvignon Blanc ($24)

2023 Columbia Valley Rosé (from the Ravenscliff Vineyard) ($24)

2023 Thunderstone Vineyard Rosé ($27)

2022 Columbia Valley Chardonnay ($24)

The Jaine wines are available for purchase online and at select restaurants and wine shops. Tastings are offered in Woodinville, Washington at the farm and can be booked here: https://jaine.co/visit

Become a Jaine member Jaine | Membership to get first access to all Jaine releases or find the wines at shop.avalle.us.

About Avallé

Avallé is the quintessential way to experience the Columbia Valley in Washington state. Like a record label that empowers remarkable performers across musical genres, the Avallé portfolio is comprised of exceptional wines crafted by talented winemaking artists. Through the stewardship of our vineyards, creation of authentic wine expressions and providing immersive experiences, Avallé is committed to unlocking the potential in everything we release. The Avallé portfolio includes Matthews, Jaine, Tenor, Blackboard, Single Barrel and From the Sky Down. Each brand is designed to highlight a different aspect of the Columbia Valley. For more information, please visit: www.avalle.us

