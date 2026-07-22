CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Admission founder Neil Chyten was the featured speaker at The Harvard Crimson's Summer Journalism Academy on Tuesday, July 14th, where he shared his insider perspective on the increasingly competitive college admissions process. His presentation focused on how students can distinguish themselves from thousands of other highly qualified applicants competing for seats at the nation's most selective colleges and universities.

Avalon Admission Founder Neil Chyten Discusses How to Stand Out in the College Admissions Process at Harvard Crimson Summer Journalism Program. Avalon Admission Founder Neil Chyten Discusses How to Stand Out in the College Admissions Process at Harvard Crimson Summer Journalism Program.

"It pays to be unique," Chyten explained. "Being unique helps you stand apart from other highly competitive candidates whose objective credentials may be as—or even more—impressive than your own." Chyten encouraged students to place themselves "inside the admissions office" and consider how their applications will hold up among the thousands of others against which it will be compared. He emphasized the importance of intellectual curiosity, authentic interests, leadership, sustained commitment, personal character, and a student's potential to contribute meaningfully to campus life.

"Many families believe that outstanding grades and test scores alone are enough to earn admission to highly selective universities," Chyten said. "Academic excellence is certainly important, but colleges are looking for students who will make a positive contribution to an eclectic student body and diverse campus culture. Every student's story is unique, and understanding how to develop and present that story can make an enormous difference."

Chyten encouraged students to begin preparing for college admission long before senior year by pursuing meaningful extracurricular activities, challenging themselves academically, and focusing on genuine personal growth rather than simply building a résumé. "These decisions will have a profound impact on the opportunities available to you after graduation," Chyten said. "The earlier you begin to develop a thoughtful plan, the more options you will have when applying to college."

As part of the presentation, Chyten introduced students to MyCollegeList.com, Avalon's free proprietary college-matching platform. Developed through years of admissions research, this free college-matching program helps students identify colleges that align with their academic credentials, interests, career goals, and personal preferences while providing realistic assessments of admission chances. Further, it provides students with a wealth of information about the college campus, culture, perceptions, and admissions focus. Version 2.1, scheduled for release in early August 2026, incorporates significantly enhanced analytics and expanded admissions data to provide even more personalized college recommendations and strategic guidance for students.

Chyten's decision to accept The Harvard Crimson's invitation reflects his longstanding commitment to helping students make informed educational decisions. For decades, Chyten has worked with students from families affiliated with Harvard University and numerous other leading educational institutions throughout Greater Boston and beyond.

About Avalon Admission

Avalon Admission is a premier educational consulting firm located in Newton, Massachusetts, specializing in college admissions counseling, graduate school advising, private school admissions, and test prep tutoring. Founded by Neil Chyten, Avalon Admission combines more than four decades of admissions expertise with extensive research and proprietary technology, including MyCollegeList.com.

Contact:

Neil Chyten

[email protected]

800-469-1028

SOURCE Avalon Admission