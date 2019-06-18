Avalon GloboCare Expected to Join the Russell 3000® Index

FREEHOLD, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a leading global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced that it expects to be added to the Russell 3000® Index, based on a preliminary list of additions posted June 7, 2019. Final inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index will be determined following completion of the annual Russell US Indexes Reconstitution, which occurs after the US equity markets close on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Indexes provided by FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US Indexes. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index remains in place for one year and provides for automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Russell determines membership for its equity indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We look forward to our inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index, which we believe reflects our continued growth and the progress we are making at Avalon," stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and President of Avalon GloboCare. "Inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index is expected to benefit our Company and shareholders by elevating our exposure within the global investment community."

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a leading CellTech bio-developer dedicated to advancing and empowering innovative, transformative exosome technologies and cellular therapeutics. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in both the domestic and global healthcare markets. Through its subsidiaries, namely GenExosome Technologies Inc. and Avactis Biosciences Inc., Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of exosome-based diagnostics (''liquid biopsy''), cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative medicine.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

