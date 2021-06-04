Avalon Healthcare Solutions Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Health Services LLC DBA Avalon Healthcare Solutions, a leading provider of technology-enabled laboratory benefit management, today announced the APEA (Automated Policy Enforcement Application and Avalon Portal hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Lab Science Platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Avalon Healthcare Solutions in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Avalon has grown significantly in size and coverage this year by expanding into multiple states. The HITRUST CSF provides us a great tool for us to assess the risk of this growth and incorporate state regulations into our controls seamlessly. This allows Avalon to ensure continuous maturity of our security and privacy programs to meet the complexity of both best practice and regulatory compliance in these areas," said Jesse Webb, SVP Security & Technology, Avalon Healthcare Solutions. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification again this year."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Avalon Healthcare Solutions' HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About Avalon Healthcare Solutions

Avalon Healthcare Solutions is pioneering a new era of value-driven care by unlocking the potential of lab results to drive appropriate care and help proactively identify patients with emerging risk for serious conditions. Avalon has developed a novel Lab Intelligence Platform to generate actionable lab-driven insights that supports evidence-based medicine, reduces unnecessary costs, and navigates an increasingly complex lab testing landscape. For more information about Avalon, please visit www.avalonhcs.com.

SOURCE Avalon Healthcare Solutions