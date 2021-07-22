Avalon Healthcare Solutions Adds Two High-Level Executives to Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Health Services, LLC, DBA Avalon Healthcare Solutions, the world's first Lab Insights company, today announced the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors, Stephany Verstraete, Chief Marketing & Engagement Officer at Teladoc Health Inc., and Holly Benson, recently retired EVP, President and CEO of Health Care Enterprises, a division of Centene Corporation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Stephany and Holly to our Board of Directors at this important stage of Avalon's evolution," said Bill Kerr, MD, Avalon Healthcare Solutions Chief Executive Officer. "These impressive industry veterans bring invaluable perspectives and experiences to the company as we pioneer a new era in value-driven healthcare by unlocking the potential of lab data and insights to proactively ensure appropriate care and enhance clinical outcomes."

Verstraete is a seasoned leader with a 20+ year record of successfully building brands and growing high-performing teams. She has held executive marketing roles at Match.com, Expedia, Hostess and PepsiCo, spanning a breadth of industries with a proven record of building businesses and leading during periods of outstanding growth.

Adding Verstraete's expertise is timely as Avalon launches its innovative new category, Lab Insights. Her understanding of how great brands are built on the experience and engagement of its customers supports Avalon's direction in creating value-driven care with its partners. COVID-19 spotlighted the importance of lab testing, and Avalon is well positioned to educate the industry on how to unlock the power of the right test at the right time to inform and accelerate the right diagnosis and care plan.

Benson is an accomplished senior executive with 20+ years of experience in healthcare and state government leadership roles, including serving as a Florida legislator and Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, crafting health policy for a Fortune 50 corporation, and leading a portfolio of entrepreneurial provider and technology companies at Centene Corporation.

The experience Benson gained in state government, formulating health policy in the public and private sections, as well as serving as part of the executive team of the nation's largest Medicaid managed care organization aligns with Avalon's expansion into Medicaid and other government-sponsored healthcare offerings. Avalon's services will help payers improve health outcomes, and reduce waste and abuse in lab testing.

About Avalon Healthcare Solutions

Avalon Healthcare Solutions is the world's first and only Lab Insights company, bringing together our proven Lab Benefit Management solutions, lab science expertise, digitized lab values, and proprietary analytics to help healthcare insurers proactively inform appropriate care, reduce costs, and improve clinical outcomes. Working with health plans across the country, the company covers more than 15 million lives, and delivers 7-12% outpatient lab benefit savings. Avalon is pioneering a new era of value-driven care with its Lab Insights System that captures, digitizes, and analyzes lab results in real time to provide actionable insights for earlier disease detection, ensuring appropriate treatment protocols, and driving down overall cost.

